Will Black Clover end this year? explained

With the Black Clover manga currently in its final arc, as per mangaka Yuki Tabata, there is reason for fans to believe that the series is soon set to end its serialization. However, with the final arc well underway, fans are led to ask when they can expect the serialization to end. Given that it's only February, will the series end in 2023?

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover is the story of an orphan boy, Asta, who was mana-less, yet wanted to become the Wizard King. After he and his best friend/rival Yuno received their respective grimoires, they challenged each other to see who would become the Wizard King and set forth on their journey, starting with joining the Magic Knights.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga and reflects the author's opinion.

With Black Clover manga's final arc still incomplete, the series can continue serializing until early to mid-2024

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Black Clover's Final Arc and Serialization Resume Pages in Issue #34. Black Clover's Final Arc and Serialization Resume Pages in Issue #34. https://t.co/1yUelrpjhX

As of now, it is yet to be confirmed whether or not the Black Clover manga will end this year. This is because neither mangaka Yuki Tabata nor the official Twitter account of Black Clover has issued any such statement to the audience.

Until now, the only hint towards the end of the Black Clover manga's serialization was the statement posted by Yuki Tabata and Shonen Jump's editorial department, where they revealed how the current ongoing arc was set to be the final arc of the manga series.

While the statement confirms that the manga is in its final arc, the same can also be interpreted as a saga. This could mean that there might be multiple arcs in the forthcoming chapters of the series.

As a result, the serialization of the manga series can extend up to at least two years, given that the longest arcs based on the number of chapters are the Elf Reincarnation arc and Spade Kingdom Raid arc, both of which have 79 and 71 chapters, respectively.

Thus, given that the final arc/saga does not even have 20 chapters released under it, fans can expect the manga series to continue serializing until early to mid-2024.

The final arc of the series could show intense battles between Paladins and the Magic Knights

Asta and Yuno as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover's final arc has already begun, featuring Lucius Zogratis as its primary antagonist. He wants to replace humanity and become the ultimate Wizard King of the people he chooses to live with.

Thus, Lucius goes to Asta to kill him and eliminate his biggest threat. During this confrontation, Lucius converts Sister Lily into a Paladin, after which he shows Asta the form he aspires all humans to possess. However, while the protagonist was gravely injured, Sister Lily teleported him to the Land of the Sun.

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the manga (Image via DeviantArt/Danilo39)

Since then, Asta has been training in the new country in order to master a local technique known as Zetten. Given that Judgment Day is set to arrive in three days, Asta will soon have to band up with his teammates and head to fight the eldest Zogratis sibling and his Paladins.

As the rest of the Paladins are yet to be introduced, the upcoming chapters could feature match-ups between Paladins and the Magic Knights. Meanwhile, several other aspects of the lore are yet to be explored so that the final arc/saga can encapsulate the same.

Poll : 0 votes