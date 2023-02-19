Black Clover chapter 351: Yosuga and Ryuya's past revealed, the Ryuzen help Asta battle the dragon

With the release of Black Clover chapter 351, fans finally learned the backstory of the shogun and his connection to Yosuga. While the chapter had its focus on the fight against the five-headed dragon, it part took a backseat to the Land of the Sun's history as Ryuya obtained the Tenegentsu.

The previous chapter saw Asta rescue Sister Lily as she transformed back to her normal form. She revealed Lucius's plans as to how he was preparing to take over all the magic across the globe on Judgment Day. After the reveal, Lily apologized to everyone and fainted as Asta prepared to fight the five-headed dragon.

Black Clover chapter 351 reveals how Ryuya obtained Tengentsu

Black Clover chapter 351, titled With the Shogun of the Land of the Sun, opened with Asta fighting the five-headed dragon with his anti-magic Zetten. While he was easily able to cut the beast, it would regenerate instantly, deeming it meaningless to keep attacking it.

Elsewhere, Ryuzen Seven Mushogatake Yosuga was fighting Paladin Heath Grice. He was not impressed by Heath's attacks as he only deemed them to be flashy. However, Heath could not care as his only goal was to make Lucius's righteous plan come to fruition. Yosuga could understand Heath's emotions as he himself wanted to defeat Heath for his shogun.

Black Clover chapter 351 then showed the backstory of the Land of the Sun as Yosuga, along with being the heir to Koshu domain, was also deemed to be the strongest in the Land of the Sun. The only person capable of fighting him on even terms was the heir of Goshu, Ryudo Ryuya.

However, tragedy struck the country as a pandemic was taking away the lives of people with weak Yoryoku. Thus, the citizens needed to find the Living Soul Herb from the country's folklore, and the only way to do so was through Tengentsu. The only two people strong enough to obtain the all-seeing eye were Ryuya and Yosuga. However, the person would lose all of their Yoryoku.

The one thing Yosuga did not want to do was lose his Yoryoku, as he was the strongest. He did not mind weak people passing away, but Ryuya did. He instantly accepted the deal and gave away his Yoryoku instead of Tengentsu. He used the eye to obtain the herb, after which he was able to save the people from the pandemic. Soon after, Ryuya started gathering followers.

When the time came to choose the next shogun, the elders favored Yosuga due to his strength. However, he appointed Ryuya as the shogun as he himself became the seventh Ryuzen.

In real time, Yosuga activated his ability, Iron Yojutsu: Iron God of War, using which he attacked Paladin Heath Grice and defeated him. Just then, Ryudo Ryuya came to the battlefield and motivated every Ryuzen Seven member to help Asta fight the five-headed dragon.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 351

Black Clover chapter 351 revealed just how Ryudo Ryuya became the shogun. Judging by the events, the next chapter could majorly feature Ryuya as he instructs his Ryuzen Seven to fight the five-headed dragon alongside Asta. However, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to learn more.

