Black Clover chapter 351: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 351 is set to release on Monday, February 20, at 12 am JST. Following last week’s incredibly exciting issue, fans are now clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming chapter.

However, no verifiable spoiler information for Black Clover chapter 351 is available as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Black Clover chapter 351 and speculates on what to expect in the upcoming issue and more.

Black Clover chapter 351 has fans waiting with bated breath to see if Asta did indeed save Sister Lily

Release date and time, where to read

Ruthven @mji_d9 Is bc in break this week !? #BCSpoilers Is bc in break this week !? #BCSpoilers

Black Clover chapter 351’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, February 20, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 19 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue being released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, February 20, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The Shonen Jump+ app is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, February 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, February 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, February 19

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, February 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, February 19

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, February 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, February 20

A recap of Black Clover chapter 350

Black Clover chapter 350 saw Asta’s attempt to de-Paladinify Sister Lily be somewhat successful, but not fully so. As she lay in Asta’s arms, she recounted her origins as a nun, wanting to make the Clover Kingdom a place of equality for all. However, she soon realized that the church was as corrupt as the Kingdom itself, prompting her to run away to Hage and the orphanage.

Sister Lily then revealed that Lucius’ grand plan and the decisive, final battle for it will take place in the Clover Kingdom in 3 days’ time. She also added that his ultimate plan is to take control of all the magic in the world, explaining that he has the god-like power to do so via merging his Soul Magic with the Blood, Body, and Bone magic of his siblings. Allegedly, Lucius can even create human bodies with this power.

She then passed out in Asta’s arms shortly thereafter, worrying the latter greatly. Thankfully, Ryudo Ryuya appeared and explained that she’s alive, but won’t be fully conscious until after Lucius is defeated. He had Tenmanyashiki Fujio heal her anyway just in case, as Asta mused on how he’ll never forgive Lucius. Asta then turned his attention to the five-headed dragon as the issue comes to an end.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 351? (speculative)

5anu👻🖌️ @panpan044

Tho i hope next chapter will also settle on whatever going on this dragon and Heath Short chapter but still a good conclusion of Asta vs LilyTho i hope next chapter will also settle on whatever going on this dragon and Heath Short chapter but still a good conclusion of Asta vs LilyTho i hope next chapter will also settle on whatever going on this dragon and Heath 😔 https://t.co/f29cVfcuEv

With the final arc seemingly set to up its pace in the next few issues, Black Clover chapter 351 will likely focus on Asta defeating the five-headed dragon. While he’ll almost certainly do so, it’s unlikely to be easy, with the issue likely to show Asta struggling at first. This will also be interspersed with worried commentary from Yami Ichika and the other Ryuzen Seven members.

Fans may also see the issue turn focus for a brief period of time to Mushogatake Yosuga versus Heath Grice, likely to set up Yosuga as overpowering the Paladin. However, fans will likely see Heath escape and warn Lucius of these latest developments, since Sister Lily is now unconscious and Yrul has been seemingly defeated, if not killed, after fighting Asta.

While fans are unlikely to see Asta defeat the five-headed dragon in Black Clover chapter 351, the issue will probably do all but actually showcase the final blow. This will instead be the opening scenes of chapter 352, which will then set up a likely appearance from the Black Bulls squad and begin Asta’s journey back to the Clover Kingdom.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes