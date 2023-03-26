Black Clover chapter 355: Yuno achieves the rank of captain and goes head-to-head with Lucius

With the release of Black Clover chapter 355, the manga showed off Yuno's extent of strength as its feats rivaled that of Julius Novachrono during the Elf Reincarnation arc. Everyone knew that Yuno had grown stronger after the assault at the Spade Kingdom, but to learn that he had surpassed the Magic Knight captains was a surprise.

The previous chapter saw Lucius head to the Clover Kingdom with his Paladins. Although the Clover Kingdom had prepared for Lucius's assault, the moment Lucius and his Paladins arrived, Jack the Ripper was left with a hole in his abdomen. The Magic Knights were shocked by the presence of Morgen Faust and Acier Silva within Lucius' paladin ranks.

William promotes Yuno as the new Golden Dawn captain in Black Clover chapter 355

Lucius attacking William in Black Clover chapter 355 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 355 opened with Paladin Morgen looking at Yami, Charlotte, Willaim, and Yuno after he successfully put a hole through Jack's abdomen. Yami believes that Jack had already passed away. However, at that very instant, Willaim used his World Tree Magic to heal Jack, following which he began to attack Lucius.

William had always been grateful for what Julius had done for him, and thus he believed that it was his duty to stop Lucius from misusing his body. Unfortunately, Lucius's power was too strong as he used a Time Magic spell to disintegrate one of Willaim's arms. After that, he began activating a large-scale spell to attack the entire Clover Kingdom.

Lucius's army set to attack the Clover Kingdom in Black Clover chapter 355 (Image via Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Lucius summoned a group of angelic beings that looked similar to the paladins. He used these beings to activate the "Final Judgment" that would see each of these beings conjure a Light Magic spell before themselves. Since the sheer number and amount of magic were overwhelming enough to destroy the entire Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights could do nothing but stare at their impending doom.

As the large-scale spell started coming down on the Clover Kingdom, Yuno used his Star Magic to block the entire attack in an instant. This shocked the Clover Kingdom citizens, as Yami was surprised to see the growth in Yuno's strength, given that it had only been a year and a few months since he received his Star Magic grimoire.

Yuno uses his Star Magic to stop Lucius's spell in Black Clover chapter 355 (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, William witnessed the entire scene when Julius Novachrono protected the entire Clover Kingdom from Patry's Light spell. He was able to determine that Yuno had far surpassed himself when it came to strength, so Willaim decided to promote Yuno as the captain of the Golden Dawn squad.

Yuno faced Lucius as he thought back to the time when he had to tell his family in Hage village about Sister Lily becoming a Paladin, and Asta having presumably passed away. It was a painful moment, which motivated Yuno to swear that he would never forgive Lucius.

Yuno conveying the unfortunate news to his family (Image via Shueisha)

However, Yuno revealed that the reason he was going to defeat Lucius wasn't due to his sadness but because he was the man who was going to become the Wizard King.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 355

Black Clover chapter 355 saw Yuno preparing to fight Lucius as he started to unbind the bandage on his left arm. Fans have been curious about Yuno's left arm ever since the time skip. Thus, in the upcoming chapters, the manga could reveal why Yuno had his arm concealed in such a way. Meanwhile, the upcoming chapter could also focus on other conflicts that have begun all across the Clover Kingdom.

