Black Clover chapter 356 spoilers hint at Yuno's secret training

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 356 out, mangaka Yuki Tabata has introduced a new spell for Yuno, and it has got fans excited for what's to come in the future. Moreover, Lucius Zogratis now not only considers Yuno to be a threat but also his natural rival, making the upcoming battle highly anticipated.

The previous chapter saw Lucius attack the Clover Kingdom with his large-scale spell. While everyone was stunned to move, Yuno solely blocked the attack with his Star Magic. Upon witnessing Yuno's growth, William Vangeance promoted him as the captain of the Golden Dawn.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

According to Black Clover chapter 356 spoilers, Yuno's new spell could be why he got stronger

As per Black Clover chapter 356 spoilers, Yuno Grinberryall has a new spell called Star x Wind Spirit Magic: Neverland, which is the culmination of the Wind Spirit: Sylph's Wind Magic and Yuno's Star Magic. The spell is known to manipulate the flow of magic power and time inside a given space to make the magic of the allies stronger and the magic of the enemies weaker.

While the radius of the spell is yet to be revealed, Neverland affects a large area, given how it boosted the Magic Knights' strength to fight Lucius's angels.

Adramelech as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Twitter/@Astrevo)

Ever since the start of the new arc, Yuno's strength has been repeatedly hinted to have grown by multifold. At the start of the arc, Adramelech was seen describing Yuno's strength as to how he was solely able to defeat multiple high-ranking devils almost instantly.

Back then, fans concluded that Yuno's strength grew due to his new Star Magic grimoire. While this is a reason for his rapid growth, it seems like fans have now come up with a new theory that could be a much more conclusive answer to why Yuno grew so strong so quickly.

Could it be Yuno spent the remaining days before judgement day in Neverland and probably did a years worth or more there? Its a pretty busted mechanic to say the least. #BCSpoilers “In Neverland, time does not pass!”Could it be Yuno spent the remaining days before judgement day in Neverland and probably did a years worth or more there? Its a pretty busted mechanic to say the least. #BCSpoilers “In Neverland, time does not pass!” Could it be Yuno spent the remaining days before judgement day in Neverland and probably did a years worth or more there? Its a pretty busted mechanic to say the least.

According to Twitter user and reputed Black Clover leaker @Diab_26, Yuno could have made use of his new Neverland spell to train for a longer period of time before Judgment Day. Moreover, Yuno mentions that time does not pass within Neverland. While there must surely be several complications to it, there is a good chance that he might have trained within Neverland's subspace for months or years before Judgment Day arrived.

Other fans also contest that Yuno might have been able to use his Neverland spell as a training subspace, similar to the Dragon Ball franchise's Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

Hyperbolic Time Chamber as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In Black Clover chapter 355, Yami Sukehiro is shown to be stunned by Yuno's growth, considering it has only been a year and a few months since he received his Star Magic and last displayed his strength to the Magic Knights.

Unless there is a reason like the theory stated above, there is no good reason for mangaka Yuki Tabata to have shown Yami being surprised by Yuno's strength. Thus, even if the deuteragonist may not have used Neverland as a training subspace, there is a good chance that the manga will soon reveal Yuno's secret to his rapid growth. Hopefully, it will be revealed in the next chapter.

