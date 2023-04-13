Black Clover chapter 357 spoilers hint at Yuno's unfortunate fate in the Judgment Day

With spoilers for Black Clover chapter 357 out, the majority focus was on Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper. However, as observed by a fan, it seems like Mangaka Yuki Tabata may have left a huge hint in the upcoming chapter about the proceedings of the final arc, beginning with the Judgment Day.

The previous chapter saw the Magic Knights struggling against Lucius's angels when Yuno activated his new spell combo with Wind Spirit Sylph, known as Neverland. This subspace allowed Yuno to manipulate the flow of time and magic, helping the Clover Kingdom get an upperhand over the Paladins.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 357 spoilers hint at Yuno's defeat to Lucius

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 357, fans learned how Lucius Zogratis was able to stop Yuno's Spirit of Zephyr with his hand. He seemed confident that he would be able to win as he was sure that Yuno would not be able to use his spell Neverland for a prolonged period. This meant that a win for Lucius was almost guaranteed.

While he said such things with conviction, the fact that Yuno was able to cut one of his antlers made people believe that he still had something up his sleeve. In addition, Lucius's hand was shown to be trembling while holding Yuno's sword, showing that the battle isn't as easy as he wants to portray it.

This parallel is insane and could actually mean something.Asta was stopped by lucifero first,then cut off his horns and he went onto winthat fight But in case of yuno it's completely different.He got lucius's horns first and then was stopped by Lucius in the same way

That's when a Black Clover fan on Twitter @Mikey281102 came up with a parallel from the manga that could be a hint at Managaka Yuki Tabata planning a defeat for Yuno.

During the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, when Asta was fighting Lucifero, his anti-magic attack was stopped by the Devil King by using just his hand. Later, Asta cut off one of his horns, following which he defeated the Supreme Devil.

However, in the case of Yuno, while he is fighting Lucius, the chronology of the events seems exactly the opposite. Initially, the former overpowered the latter by using spell Neverland, following which he cut off one of his antlers. However, even after being overpowered, Lucius is shown to be able to defend himself, meaning that there may be a different fate for the series' deuteragonist.

The fact that Lucius is yet to show the extent of his powers is proof enough that he has several means to defeat Yuno and could do the same in future chapters. Thus, @Mikey281102 believes that Mangaka Yuki Tabata is indirectly trying to imply that Yuno would lose and might even possibly die. Thus, he might be reborn as a Paladin and could face Asta when he returns as part of Lucius's army.

Notably, this would not be the first time that Yuno gets acclimated as one of the enemy forces, as seen in the Elf Reincarnation Arc.

I mean yeah look at Lucifero 👁️He doesn't have the shaking effects of anything-

The parallel between Lucius and Lucifero is also depicted clearly. Lucius is shown to understand humans' worth, and thus acknowledges and treats them as actual threats. Meanwhile, Lucifero was always shown to consider himself above others, thinking of humans as pests, which is what eventually led to his downfall

Thus, Lucius is seemingly a better villain, giving him an edge over the Supreme Devil when it comes to defeating the series protagonists.

