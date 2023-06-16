Black Clover chapter 362 has fans rioting against Mimosa 

Black Clover chapter 362 is set to be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans had been looking forward to Asta’s return to the Clover Kingdom. But the spoilers that have been released have revealed that that is not taking place immediately. Instead, characters like Mimosa will take center stage in the upcoming episode.

Mimosa Vermillion is a popular character in Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga series. She is a member of the noble Vermillion family as well as the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights.

It appears Mimosa's appearance in Black Clover chapter 362 has not been appreciated, as several fans of the series have taken to Twitter to voice their discontent.

Fans are divided as Mimosa returns in Black Clover chapter 362

The hate for Mimosa is not something new. Mimosa's lack of combat skills frustrates a segment of Black Clover fans who want to see her take a more active role in battles. However, as a healer, her magical skills are unsuitable for combat. Some viewers find her infatuation with Asta irritating, as they believe it diminishes her character's depth. Furthermore, there have been several instances of fanservice featuring Mimosa, which is considered needless objectification.

According to Black Clover chapter 362 spoilers, as the Clover Kingdom begins to collapse, the Magic Knights and citizens will begin losing hope. Mimosa, while thinking about Asta, will then try to motivate the citizens by explaining their situation and asking them not to give up.

However, the criticism of Mimosa has also resurfaced with her reappearance in Black Clover chapter 362. The situation escalated when a Black Clover Character Tier List, shared by Twitter user @LocalW_, surprisingly placed Mimosa near the bottom.

While the revelation of her ranking has surprised many fans of the series, it has also given others an opportunity to criticize her further.

Cracki ( ELCrackito) @SteroEl @Potacio4 @Romo97496325 mimosa in a few seconds without any counter blow .... Mimosa has no development and she is a tertiary character, so useless to the plot and barely present, she takes away the stakes and tension of Black Clover, which is already one of the manga's flaws. @Potacio4 @Romo97496325 mimosa in a few seconds without any counter blow .... Mimosa has no development and she is a tertiary character, so useless to the plot and barely present, she takes away the stakes and tension of Black Clover, which is already one of the manga's flaws.

BlackCoast🍫 @Romo97496325 @Potacio4 The problem is the way it’s so convenient, like she show up at the last minute and is like “i will save him!”, it’s just annoying @Potacio4 The problem is the way it’s so convenient, like she show up at the last minute and is like “i will save him!”, it’s just annoying

NOTcHoSeN @ICANT_DO_THIS_ #BCSpoilers When people fend mimosa by saying “she just does her job” i get so annoyed because what about the fact that she has been a nothing character that removes stakes since elf arc? Idc if she does her job, she’s a fictional character #BCSpoilers When people fend mimosa by saying “she just does her job” i get so annoyed because what about the fact that she has been a nothing character that removes stakes since elf arc? Idc if she does her job, she’s a fictional character

Val ² 🕷️ @notvalclover @ICANT_DO_THIS_ «Shes doing her job!» okay but why cant she do that while being an actual character @ICANT_DO_THIS_ «Shes doing her job!» okay but why cant she do that while being an actual character

Specifically, one user, whose Twitter handle is @Potacio4, has been quite vocal about their dislike of Mimosa.

Potacio [Hyrule Kingdom] @Potacio4 @Phantomclover15 What's sad is that Mimosa isn't even my favorite character. It's that running around thinking Mimosa could resurrect dead characters that I'm very much against, that a lot of people surprisingly think. @Phantomclover15 What's sad is that Mimosa isn't even my favorite character. It's that running around thinking Mimosa could resurrect dead characters that I'm very much against, that a lot of people surprisingly think.

Potacio [Hyrule Kingdom] @Potacio4



We KNEW Noelle and co. were arriving at Spade. Was Mimosa supposed to do nothing because you thought Gaja died? NOTcHoSeN @ICANT_DO_THIS_ #BCSpoilers When people fend mimosa by saying “she just does her job” i get so annoyed because what about the fact that she has been a nothing character that removes stakes since elf arc? Idc if she does her job, she’s a fictional character #BCSpoilers When people fend mimosa by saying “she just does her job” i get so annoyed because what about the fact that she has been a nothing character that removes stakes since elf arc? Idc if she does her job, she’s a fictional character #BCSpoilers This is what I'm talking about. Pure agenda pushing because Mimosa "isn't a character" or "removes stakes" or is a "Deus Ex Machina"We KNEW Noelle and co. were arriving at Spade. Was Mimosa supposed to do nothing because you thought Gaja died? twitter.com/ICANT_DO_THIS_… #BCSpoilers This is what I'm talking about. Pure agenda pushing because Mimosa "isn't a character" or "removes stakes" or is a "Deus Ex Machina"We KNEW Noelle and co. were arriving at Spade. Was Mimosa supposed to do nothing because you thought Gaja died? twitter.com/ICANT_DO_THIS_…

But it is important to note that not everyone hates Mimosa. Many perceive her to be a really well-written character who is fun to watch. And hence, there are many who have come to her defense.

JABE🍀 @Phantomclover15 The black clover fanbase need to get that their is a section of the black clover fanbase that actually like Mimosa as a character. The black clover fanbase need to get that their is a section of the black clover fanbase that actually like Mimosa as a character.

Little Fan @LittleF13678220 @saaazune It is true that Black Clover has amazing female characters... and Mimosa is part of it. She doesn't deserve the hate she gets, especially for doing her job AND for doing it great. I mean, those Mimosa haters have fav charas she actually saved! @saaazune It is true that Black Clover has amazing female characters... and Mimosa is part of it. She doesn't deserve the hate she gets, especially for doing her job AND for doing it great. I mean, those Mimosa haters have fav charas she actually saved!

Ultimately, it is important to recognize the flaws in portraying female characters, particularly when they are depicted as healers, in the works of various creators, including Yuki Tabata, the mangaka of Black Clover.

A quick recap of Black Clover chapter 361

In the previous chapter, Lucius revealed his new ability, whereby, after attaining body, blood, and bone magic, in addition to his soul magic, Lucius could now clone himself. Thus, he created an army of Luciuses and proceeded to attack the Clover Kingdom. This also meant that Yuno had not been fighting the real Lucius all this time.

Meanwhile, the Black Bulls went to the Witch's Forest and inquired of the Witch Queen about Asta's whereabouts. The Witch Queen informed them that Asta was alive but in a distant place. That is when Coral Peacocks' Captain, Dorothy Unsworth, showed up and collaborated with the witches and Findral. They then created a magic spell that was capable of letting them see anyone they wanted to meet. They proceeded to try and bring Asta back to the Clover Kingdom.

