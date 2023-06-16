Black Clover chapter 362 has fans rioting against Mimosa 

Black Clover chapter 362 is set to be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans had been looking forward to Asta’s return to the Clover Kingdom. But the spoilers that have been released have revealed that that is not taking place immediately. Instead, characters like Mimosa will take center stage in the upcoming episode.
Mimosa Vermillion is a popular character in Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga series. She is a member of the noble Vermillion family as well as the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights.
It appears Mimosa's appearance in Black Clover chapter 362 has not been appreciated, as several fans of the series have taken to Twitter to voice their discontent.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.
Fans are divided as Mimosa returns in Black Clover chapter 362
The hate for Mimosa is not something new. Mimosa's lack of combat skills frustrates a segment of Black Clover fans who want to see her take a more active role in battles. However, as a healer, her magical skills are unsuitable for combat. Some viewers find her infatuation with Asta irritating, as they believe it diminishes her character's depth. Furthermore, there have been several instances of fanservice featuring Mimosa, which is considered needless objectification.
According to Black Clover chapter 362 spoilers, as the Clover Kingdom begins to collapse, the Magic Knights and citizens will begin losing hope. Mimosa, while thinking about Asta, will then try to motivate the citizens by explaining their situation and asking them not to give up.
However, the criticism of Mimosa has also resurfaced with her reappearance in Black Clover chapter 362. The situation escalated when a Black Clover Character Tier List, shared by Twitter user @LocalW_, surprisingly placed Mimosa near the bottom.
While the revelation of her ranking has surprised many fans of the series, it has also given others an opportunity to criticize her further.
Specifically, one user, whose Twitter handle is @Potacio4, has been quite vocal about their dislike of Mimosa.
But it is important to note that not everyone hates Mimosa. Many perceive her to be a really well-written character who is fun to watch. And hence, there are many who have come to her defense.
Ultimately, it is important to recognize the flaws in portraying female characters, particularly when they are depicted as healers, in the works of various creators, including Yuki Tabata, the mangaka of Black Clover.
A quick recap of Black Clover chapter 361
In the previous chapter, Lucius revealed his new ability, whereby, after attaining body, blood, and bone magic, in addition to his soul magic, Lucius could now clone himself. Thus, he created an army of Luciuses and proceeded to attack the Clover Kingdom. This also meant that Yuno had not been fighting the real Lucius all this time.
Meanwhile, the Black Bulls went to the Witch's Forest and inquired of the Witch Queen about Asta's whereabouts. The Witch Queen informed them that Asta was alive but in a distant place. That is when Coral Peacocks' Captain, Dorothy Unsworth, showed up and collaborated with the witches and Findral. They then created a magic spell that was capable of letting them see anyone they wanted to meet. They proceeded to try and bring Asta back to the Clover Kingdom.