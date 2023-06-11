Black Clover chapter 361: Lucius' shocking new power overtakes Yuno as Asta finally reappears

With the release of Black Clover chapter 361, fans witnessed Lucius Zogratis's new spell that allowed him to create clones of himself. While Yuno believed that he had defeated Lucius, in reality, Lucius hadn't even set foot in the Clover Kingdom all this time.

The previous chapter saw Lucius realizing that the world was influenced by Asta. He knew that Yuno was supposed to become strong, but as per his foresight, he and the Magic Knights weren't supposed to last this long. That's when Yuno slashed Lucius with his Spirit of Zephyr, dealing him a heavy blow.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 361: The Black Bulls prepare for Asta's return

Black Clover chapter 361, titled The Final Force, opened with Yuno having slashed Lucius with his Spirit of Zephyr. Upon witnessing Lucius's motionless body having fallen on a building's rooftop, Yuno believed that he had defeated his enemy. However, Lucius suddenly appeared behind Yuno, unharmed with a smile.

Lucius instantly attacked Yuno, however, the attack was blocked by the Spirit of Notus. Yuno was very confused as he was certain that the Lucius he was fighting before was not an illusion. That said, the Lucius in front of him wasn't one either.

Soon after, the buildings in the Clover Kingdom started crumbling as Lucius was evidently activating a spell. He revealed how upon possessing body, bone, blood, and soul magic, he was now capable of creating clones of himself. With this reveal, the manga showed fans how the real Lucius was back in his base, and had sent a clone to fight instead of him.

As Yuno mustered up the strength to fight the second Lucius, the latter revealed how he was able to create more than two clones, as multiple Luciuses spawned around Yuno and the Clover Kingdom. Seeing this, the Magic Knights were starting to give up but Noelle encouraged them to keep fighting.

Elsewhere, the Black Bulls led by Vanessa headed to the Witch's Forest. There they met the Witch Queen to ask them for a favor, i.e., to locate Asta. However, the Witch Queen was aware of their arrival and had already checked on Asta's condition. He was alive but at a location that was too far away for him to travel back.

That's when the captain of the Coral Peacocks, Dorothy Unsworth, showed up. She was also a witch who had run away from the Witch's Forest in the past. She revealed how she felt like Asta would be the key to defeating Lucius, which is why she went to the Witch's Forest with the Black Bulls.

Dorothy proposed that she, Vanessa, and the Witch Queen work together to help Asta return. Knowing that the world was at stake, the Witch Queen agreed. She got her Witches to help Finral activate a gargantuan compound magic spell called The Door of Fate. This spell allowed anyone to see a person they longed to meet. Elsewhere, Asta was back in his Magic Knight attire as he prepared to return to the Clover Kingdom for his imminent battle.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 361

Black Clover chapter 361 finally saw Asta return to the manga. He is yet to return to the Clover Kingdom and fans may witness that in the upcoming chapter. However, the manga hasn't revealed if the Ryudo Ryuya and the Ryuzen Seven will be joining Asta. Thus, the next chapter may also reveal their next plan of action.

