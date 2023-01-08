Black Clover chapter 348: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 348 is set to be released on Monday, January 22, at 12 am JST. Following last week’s issue, which provided a major revelation about Ichika from her recovered memory, fans have been excited to see what awaits ahead for the Ryuzen member.

As of now, no verifiable spoiler information for Black Clover chapter 348 is available. Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Black Clover chapter 348 will see Asta vs Sister Lily with former’s long-awaited arrival on the battlefield

Release date and time, where to read

Japanese readers will see the Black Clover chapter 348’s being released on Monday, January 22, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, January 21, for most fans outside of Japan. Moreover, select international readers will instead see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, January 22, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The upcoming chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, January 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, January 21

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, January 21

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, January 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, January 21

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, January 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, January 22

What to expect from the upcoming chapter of Black Clover?

Before returning to the present moment, Black Clover chapter 348 will start with a flashback showing Asta getting the approval of the two Ryuzen Seven members, Mushogatake Yosuga and Tenmanyashiki Fujio, training him. The duo will then be seen showing up on the battlefield in the present.

Fans will likely see Fujio using his biwa-based Reinforcement Magic to heal the Ryuzen Seven members and get them back into fighting shape. The group, who were already there, will return to shift their focus to the dragon. Meanwhile, Asta takes on Sister Lily, with Fujio and Yosuga fighting Yrul and Heath Grice in some combination.

Black Clover chapter 348 will also see Ichika take the time to apologize to Asta for her words regarding Yami Sukehiro. Considering Asta also seemed to predict that there was more to that story than met the eye, Ichika may even prostrate herself in front of him. However, in true Asta fashion, he’ll likely brush it off as no big problem before turning his attention to saving Sister Lily.

What happened last time in Black Clover?

Chapter 347 saw Sister Lily and her Paladins be virtually unfazed by the Ryuzen Sevens’ attacks on the five-headed dragon. Sister Lily and Heath quickly retaliated with a combination of Ice and Spatial Magic spell, while Yrul used his Beast Magic: Bogeyman spell to create illusions based on his enemies’ fears and terrors.

The most significant development to stem from this spell was Yami Ichika seeing her father appear before her, which awakened some memories lost within her from childhood. Moreover, one such memory suggested that Ichika was the one who murdered the Yami clan while not in control of herself.

Nevertheless, this reveal is harrowing to Ichika, forcing her to realize that she has blamed her brother for a crime that she committed. As her will to fight seemingly dissipated completely, the issue saw Asta arrive in the nick of time, saving her from an attack by her father’s illusion. This is presumably where Black Clover chapter 348 will pick up.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

