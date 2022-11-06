Black Clover chapter 343: Ryuya may have a hidden strength

Black Clover chapter 343 spoilers and raw scans were released earlier in the week, with the unofficial release via fan-made scanlations coming early on the morning of November 4. With these unofficial releases, fans saw the upcoming issue featuring Ichika versus Asta as its main attraction.

However, fans don’t see a conclusive end to the fight, with Ryudo Ryuya intervening towards the end of Black Clover chapter 343 before a winner is formally decided. In the process, he seems to have demonstrated much more power than fans previously thought him capable of, sparking conversation about his strength.

That being said, fans may be overlooking one tiny detail regarding one of Asta’s weapons which certainly shifts the discussion in a major way. Follow along as this article breaks down how Black Clover chapter 343 may have shown Ryuya to have a hidden strength of incredible power based on what fans allegedly see from him in the issue.

Black Clover chapter 343 may be teasing greater power from Ryuya than seen so far

Why it suggests as much

Black Clover chapter 343 spoilers saw Ichika and Asta fighting each other in earnest, with both seemingly being solid matches for one another. As their fight progressed, it seemed as if Ichika was getting the upper hand, with Asta unable to land any significant hits on her. This continued throughout the majority of the clash, with Asta seeing an opportunity to win via his Zetten.

Thinking to himself about how he may have found the perfect way to execute his Zetten, he tries to do so as Asta and Ichika rush each other for their final clash. However, before a winner can be formally decided, Ryudo Ryuya stops the two from hitting each other, with each sword being blocked by one arm.

His stopping the two in what is presumably one of their most powerful forms in Black Clover chapter 343 has garnered a lot of attention from the fanbase. Many fans have thus begun theorizing that, even if he’s unable to use yoryoku, Ryuya clearly has some almighty power beyond his Clairvoyance that allows him to perform such a feat.

While this will likely become apparent in the near future with Paladin Sister Lily and two other Paladins having arrived at Hino Country, it’s still speculative as of this article's writing. Furthermore, this particular speculation may be marred by one significant detail that some fans seem to be forgetting.

During the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, Asta shares that the Demon-Slasher Sword, made from Captain Yami’s old katana, is only able to cut the intended target and not cause harm otherwise. In other words, the sword is able to cut only what it wants to cut, no matter what else may be in its attack path.

Asta, having used the sword during his clash with Ichika and presumably not wanting to cut Ryuya, explains why Demon-Slasher was stopped so easily. However, this doesn’t quite explain why Ryuya was able to almost effortlessly stop Ichika’s attack, especially when considering how strong she has been and how fiercely she was fighting.

One possible explanation could be that the gifted Ichika is a talented enough swordsman to have restrained herself at the last minute, stopping any major damage to Ryuya. However, this is also speculative, adding further complications to such an assessment of the situation as of Black Clover chapter 343.

In any scenario, fans will almost certainly have an answer to this mystery in the immediate future, especially with Black Clover chapter 343 showing danger lurking just around the corner.

