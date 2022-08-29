Black Clover: 8 characters most likely to become Lucius Zogratis' Paladins

Lately, one of the biggest questions in Black Clover has been the subject of Paladins, which Lucius Zogratis recently introduced for the first time. Since then, fans have been asking every question possible related to them, from how their existence was discovered to how they can be defeated or even reverted to normal humans.

While these questions are certainly crucial for Black Clover fans, there’s also the topic of who they will see next as a Paladin. Unfortunately, there are some candidates amongst the series’ main cast and key players in whom the current antagonist might show an active interest.

Here are the 8 Black Clover characters most likely to become Lucius Zogratis’ Paladins, listed in no particular order.

Black Bulls dominate list of Lucius' potential next Paladins in Black Clover

1) William Vangeance

First up on the list is William Vangeance, Captain of Black Clover’s Golden Dawn Squad for the entirety of the series. One of the major reasons why Lucius would want to turn Vangeance into a Paladin is his World Tree Magic, which could potentially be even more robust and powerful after the said transformation.

There’s also the fact that leaving such a powerful mage on the enemy side is likely not preferred, even if his magic can’t affect a Paladin by itself. Furthermore, Lucius may take advantage of Vangeance’s closeness with Julius in some way in order to give him an opportunity to transform the Golden Dawn Captain.

2) Yami Sukehiro

Lucius may also try to take advantage of the close relationship between Yami and Julius, which has been consistent throughout the Black Clover series. When the two next meet, it’s entirely possible he will attempt to distract Yami by letting Julius take over briefly before taking the opportunity to turn the Black Bull Captain into a Paladin.

There’s also the fact that Dark Magic has been shown to be incredibly powerful, with it likely able to impact Paladins in some way. If this becomes the case, it will give Lucius even more of a reason to pursue him, despite how powerful Yami is.

3) Kira Augustus Clover XIII

Kendall @KenZero03 Okay but one of the first things I need Lucius Zogratis to do is to finally kill/injure Augustus Kira Clover #BCSpoilers Okay but one of the first things I need Lucius Zogratis to do is to finally kill/injure Augustus Kira Clover #BCSpoilers https://t.co/cd7ExGxmq1

The biggest reason why Lucius might turn Black Clover’s king into a Paladin is because it could give him the edge to remove the Clover Kingdom’s last symbol of leadership. While not many look up to Kira Augustus as a leader, he’s one of the Kingdom’s two kings, and his defection could impact the Magic Knights’ organizational capacity in some way.

Furthermore, even though he's incredibly weak, Kira is in possession of a Light Magic Attribute which Lucius knows the potential of from his personal experience through Julius’ fight with Patolli. It’s likely that the main driving force behind his targeting of the king would be to create a Paladin as powerful a Magic Attribute as Light Magic.

4) Sekke Bronzazza

Sekke Bronzazza is that one character fans haven’t heard from in quite some time,but he can certainly make an appearance in Black Clover’s final arc. However, what fans may not be expecting is to see him being turned into a Paladin.

This will most likely come in a gag scene, where Lucius arrives at Kira Augustus’ house in order to turn him and remove the Clover Kingdom’s last symbol of leadership. Fans can expect Sekke to try his best to defend, but he might just express terror, fear, and incompetency before he’s turned.

5) Vanessa Enoteca

The most impactful ability of Vanessa Enoteca in Black Clover has been the Red Thread of Fate spell, which allows her to change the fate of her and her allies to their benefit. The spell has been shown to be used on devils throughout Black Clover, emphasizing just how universally powerful and applicable the spell is.

As a result, Vanessa is one such player that Lucius would not only like to eliminate, but would rather bring her over to his side as a Paladin if possible. Having her as an insurance plan would almost guarantee the completion of his goals, giving him multiple methods of rewriting fate and reality, thanks to his own Time Magic as well.

6) Grey

♣️ BLACK CLOVER ♣️ @BlackClover_EN Grey thought that, if she could just be like them, they would accept her... Grey thought that, if she could just be like them, they would accept her... 😢 https://t.co/RBkG2kyaRa

Like Vanessa’s Red Thread of Fate spell, Grey’s candidacy as a target mainly comes from her fantastic Transmutation Magic. While Transformation Magic can only alter the appearance of something, it can affect the very composition and matter of being. She’s even capable of permanently changing non-magical substances if she desires.

Expectedly, her skill with such a powerful Magic Attribute earned her the rank of an Arcane Stage Mage, making Lucius’ reasons to go after her two-fold. She could potentially alter her allies’ bodies to better fight the Paladins, and may even be able to defeat them or reverse the transformation with her magic. There’s little doubt that she could be a prime target to be brought over to Lucius' side.

7) Langris Vaude

Black Clover’s Langris Vaude is one of the more interesting candidates, who is shown to have a checkered past in the series. He’s deeply insecure, almost to the point of having an inferiority complex, and highly vengeful whenever such feelings begin overwhelming him.

While he seemingly turned over a new leaf with his attitude, it remains to be seen if his convictions have also changed. Considering how easily manipulable he has been in the past with his Elven reincarnation, fans should be wary of his joining Lucius’ side under the guise of success, fame, and happiness.

8) Mimosa Vermillion

Black Clover’s star healer Mimosa Vermillion is undoubtedly one of the major candidates to become one of Lucius’ Paladins. She is one of the best healers in the series, and her elimination could simultaneously be incredibly advantageous for Lucius and disadvantageous to the heroes.

Furthermore, while the Paladins are currently thought to be nigh-invincible, this may not continue to be the case throughout the series’ final arc. It’s entirely possible that, when the time comes, Lucius will not only be happy that he took Mimosa away from the heroes but also made her a Paladin since she might be able to heal her new teammates.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar