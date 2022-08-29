Black Clover chapter 335: Asta’s fate in question, Lucius Zogratis’ Paladins mark beginning of end

After the shocking events of the last chapter where Sister Lily was turned into a Seraphic being, Black Clover chapter 335 finally introduces a name for her state. Paladins are a new addition to the series’ lore and have already claimed a high position in this universe’s scale of power.

Black Clover chapter 335, titled “Severance,” ends on a cliffhanger with Asta’s fate hanging in a delicate balance. While the chapter does not outright state that Asta is dead, Lucius’ declaration heavily implies it. Additionally, the captains finally arrive on the battlefield.

Black Clover chapter 335 Introduces Paladins, Sister Lily’s Spatial Magic, and Judgment Day

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Black Clover, Ch. 335: Shock and horror as the ultimate betrayal rocks the Clover Kingdom! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3pMI920 Black Clover, Ch. 335: Shock and horror as the ultimate betrayal rocks the Clover Kingdom! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3pMI920 https://t.co/mekJqKItVi

Black Clover chapter 335 starts with Asta refusing to give up. Lucius calls his bluff, reminding him that he is on the verge of death. Noelle, Mimosa, and Nero rush towards Asta, but Sister Lily uses Spatial Mana Domination to undo the Sea Dragon’s Roar. Lucius Confesses that he used his Soul Magic to incarnate and purify Beelzebub into Sister Lily.

When Noelle questions her, Lucius further discloses that he has subdued and taken control of the Underworld and its Devils. Using his magic, he can incarnate these Devils into select humans and purify their magic. The resulting beings, called Paladins, will be wiser and nearly immortal. Sister Lily is the first of the Paladin who will serve Lucius and fight for the ideal world. The eldest Zogratis will rule this world as the Wizard Emperor.

As Mimosa moves in to heal Asta, Sister Lily appears in front of them and cages the three girls in a severed space using the spell Spatial Magic: Sacred Devil Control. The severed space starts to unravel Noelle’s magic, indicating that her mana is overpowered. Sister Lily thanks Lucius for empowering her with such magic and assures Asta that his death will serve a higher purpose.

She soon uses a spell that makes Asta disappear, and Lucius confirms that the world no longer has a flaw. He further declares to a horrified Noelle that in seven days, humanity will fight the final holy war so that no one has to engage in battle ever again. He calls it Judgment Day. Lucius already knows the outcome of this war, but he is also aware that the captains are determined to fight him.

Broku @_MinuteMan_ Lucius and his Paladins Vs the world.



This will be Black Clover’s ENDGAME with everyone showing up for the final battle:

Mars, Ladros, Fanzell, dwarves, third eye, everybody!



Also, “FINAL holy war”Implies this isn’t the first 🤔 Lucius and his Paladins Vs the world. This will be Black Clover’s ENDGAME with everyone showing up for the final battle: Mars, Ladros, Fanzell, dwarves, third eye, everybody! Also, “FINAL holy war”Implies this isn’t the first 🤔 https://t.co/FgFcr6Lw5O

As he says so, the captains arrive on the scene in Black Clover chapter 335. William is horrified to see Julius. Yami states that while the Ki and the magic are not Julius’, the face and stature clearly indicate this man in front of them is the former Wizard King. Amid the shock and chaos, Lucius disappears with Sister Lily.

Speculations

Despite Lucius’ claims in Black Clover chapter 335, Asta is unlikely to die. The most plausible scenario would be for Sister Lily to transport him somewhere else, where Lucius can freely take advantage of Anti-Magic. For someone who reveres magic as the eldest Zogratis does, simply killing off Asta without trying to utilize either his Anti-Magic or his contracted Devil would be a waste. In his hubris, Lucius can try to purify Liebe and make a Paladin out of Asta.

While Lily is most likely to transport Asta to the Underworld, it is equally possible for all three of them to appear in the Spade Kingdom, considering the significance of the place. Since Yuno has been absent so far in the Final Arc, Tabata may introduce him once Lucius brings Asta to Spade (as discussed here in detail).

ɴɪxᴋ @requiemnixk This leads me to think that he might already have had candidates for Paladins, Damnatio is an obvious guess, since he likely has been preparing by taking over the underworld, he decided on what he would call them here This leads me to think that he might already have had candidates for Paladins, Damnatio is an obvious guess, since he likely has been preparing by taking over the underworld, he decided on what he would call them here https://t.co/BUCdunial8

Speaking of Yuno, it remains to be seen how Spirit Users will hold up against Paladins. Noelle was clearly overwhelmed, and the likelihood that she may no longer have Undine, now that Lolopechka is seemingly healed, increases with each chapter. Fuegoleon did not get a chance to fight either Lily or Lucius in Black Clover chapter 335.

Hence, it is unknown how a battle between Spirit Users and Paladins will go. Yuno, who is the strongest Spirit User in the series thus far, has the highest chance of succeeding, especially since he also shares a past with Sister Lily. Of course, it is equally likely that Lucius will create a few more Paladins by then; it's unknown if using his magic to transform others takes any toll on Lucius.

While they must be in shock, the captains are unlikely to let Lucius escape without following him. The truth of his machinations has not yet come to light, and unless Lucius states it outright in a fit of villainous glee, others will find it difficult to unearth what happened.

William and Yami are justifiably hurt the most among the lot, as shown in Black Clover chapter 335, but they are also the two arcane stage mages who were most important in Lucius’ plans. It remains to be seen if he has any further use of them in achieving his goal.

