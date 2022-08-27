Black Clover Chapter 335 spoilers put Asta's survival in question

Black Clover Chapter 335 scans were released in the early hours of Friday morning, confirming the text spoilers released earlier in the week. Unfortunately, this also confirmed that Asta’s status is up in the air right now, with the young Magic Knight disappearing without a trace in the issue.

This has led many fans to question whether Black Clover Chapter 335 sees the Black Bull hanging in the balance of life or death. With such severe injuries and being seemingly teleported to an unknown location, fans are questioning if Lucius will eliminate what he calls the world’s flaw much earlier than they had anticipated.

Follow along as this article breaks down Asta’s status as of Black Clover Chapter 335 and theorizes on his status the next time fans see him.

Black Clover Chapter 335’s shock value has fans riled up about Asta’s survival for likely no reason at all

The situation and what’s next

Hikari Suzuki♣️♦️♥️♠️🍀 @HikariSuzuki14 #BCspoilers What if Asta became the new king of the underworld he & the remaining lower devils that hold a grudge on Lucius for deceiving them he will creat his own army to defeat Lucius and along this journy he will meet secret father we may also know Asta & Liebe's origins #BCspoilers What if Asta became the new king of the underworld he & the remaining lower devils that hold a grudge on Lucius for deceiving them he will creat his own army to defeat Lucius and along this journy he will meet secret father we may also know Asta & Liebe's origins 🔥 https://t.co/pNZ6n4nuZp

Black Clover Chapter 335 begins its story content exactly where the previous issue left off. Asta crashes down onto a nearby roof, bleeding profusely from the attack Lucius made on him. He and Sister Lily, meanwhile, look down on the bleeding Black Bull, the latter emotionless and the former with a slight smile of satisfaction on his face.

Asta is then seen bleeding from not only the slash on his chest but his mouth as well, with blood almost pouring out of him from the looks of it. While others try to intervene, they’re unsuccessful in saving the young Magic Knight, with Sister Lily approaching him shortly after that and saying his death will usher in true peace.

He begins to respond that he swears he’ll save her, but he’s quickly and seemingly, teleported away with Sister Lily’s Spatial Magic before finishing. He isn’t seen or heard from for the rest of the issue, resulting in many fans theorizing about his potential death. These theories are only bolstered by Lucius saying that the “flaw of the world has been eliminated” shortly thereafter.

Now, fans are worried over the status of the series’ protagonist, given Black Clover Chapter 335’s events. A few concerning points are the apparent ineffectiveness of Anti-Magic against Lucius and his Paladins, meaning that Asta likely had no means of preventing the use of Spatial Magic at this moment.

There’s also Lucius’ use of the word “eliminated” when describing Asta’s current situation rather than a word that would indicate his entrapment or another non-lethal form of restraint. However, this translation does come from unofficial sources, meaning Shueisha’s official translators for the series could choose to use a different word instead.

As such, speculation on that aspect of the issue is likely best saved until Black Clover Chapter 335’s official release on Sunday, August 28. It’s arguably the most crucial piece of the puzzle that is Asta’s current status as well, given that the word “eliminated” heavily suggests he is near-dead or potentially dead.

That said, it’s unlikely that series author and illustrator Yuki Tabata would kill off his central protagonist just as the series’ final arc is underway. While such subversions of expectations can be cited in the anime and manga industries, making that decision, given the series’ current state, would almost be foolhardy.

As a result, fans can count on Asta at least being alive whenever they see him next in the series. While Black Clover Chapter 335’s unofficial release suggests he is dead, nothing can be said for certain until at least the issue’s official release. Even then, fans should keep an open mind and wait until the death of such a central character is confirmed beyond a reasonable doubt.

Most likely, Lucius had Sister Lily send the young lad to a secure location where he could restrain the “flaw of the world” until his crusade has finished. This could even give fans a look at Lucius’ current base of operations, which some fans suspect to be in the borderlands where Yuno and the Black Bulls are currently patrolling.

However, all of this is speculation, and the answers to such questions aren’t present in the currently available version of Black Clover Chapter 335. Even the issue’s official release will likely leave these issues unanswered to build tension for Asta’s likely return in the near future.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

