The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 336 were released late Tuesday evening, bringing with them some shocking and unforeseen developments to the series' final arc. One of the most significant pieces of news that the spoilers revealed is that Asta is alive, albeit with little known about his state beyond that.

The issue also sees Lucius return to his base, identify who the single biggest threat to his plans is, and more. Fans are especially honing in on the Asta reveal, which comes at the end of Black Clover Chapter 336 and sees him awaken in a strange land.

As a result, many fans suspect that Asta may have found himself in the homeland of Yami Sukehiro, who came to the Clover Kingdom's continent by raft prior to the series' start. Follow along as this article entirely breaks down why Asta may have reached Yami's homeland in Black Clover Chapter 336.

Black Clover Chapter 336 may take Asta down the power-up path he needs in Yami’s homeland of Hino Country

Why Asta may be in Hino Country

If one thing has been made abundantly clear through Black Clover Chapter 336, it’s that Asta clearly needs some sort of power up before competing with Lucius Zogratis on an even level. His mastery of Devil Union, which was put on display in Chapter 334, suggests that he has probably already utilized all of his devil abilities to the fullest extent possible.

There are only a few ways for Asta to become stronger with nothing else to master in terms of his Anti-Magic devil abilities. One could be giving him a new sword from his Grimoire to use, which would undoubtedly be exciting.

However, some fans may feel this is to be too convenient, even if the series has previously established a Grimoire’s spells revealing themselves at times of need. There’s also the issue of precisely what the sword would do that Asta’s other weapons don’t already accomplish for him, with nearly every relevant application of magic already covered.

Kingdom Clown (STONE OCEAN TIME!) @SDSomethings

OOOOOOOH THIS IS GONNA BE INTERESTING

#BCSpoilers Hold up, so asta may be in the Land of the rising sun??OOOOOOOH THIS IS GONNA BE INTERESTING Hold up, so asta may be in the Land of the rising sun??OOOOOOOH THIS IS GONNA BE INTERESTING #BCSpoilers

The next option could be something to do with Ki, which Asta has already shown himself to be incredibly proficient with. Perhaps training his Ki even more could allow him to use his Anti-Magic on the very souls of Lucius and Julius, or the spirits of devils within Paladins such as Sister Lily. However, this seems unlikely and would bring into question why Yami, a Hino Country homelander, wasn’t aware of this capability.

The final, and most sensible option, is for Asta to learn a new power, ability, or technique from a completely different culture and region. This could be perfectly set up by his current situation in Black Clover Chapter 336, which sees him awaken in a strange land while being greeted by a yet-identified stranger.

If he is in Hino Country, it would also be incredibly fitting that the power that allows Asta to rise to the level of Wizard King comes from the homeland of who first opened that door for him. It also stays in line with Asta’s affinity with Ki, suggesting a natural state of being that suits Hino Country’s combative ways.

ZR @TomCritics #BCSpoilers

Nothing really unpredictable. I think Asta will get a cool trainingsarc but I am not shure if I can take Lucius serious, if he thinks he is God but cant make shure the only one who could stop him is really dead… and he cant see his future so you should make shure.. Nothing really unpredictable. I think Asta will get a cool trainingsarc but I am not shure if I can take Lucius serious, if he thinks he is God but cant make shure the only one who could stop him is really dead… and he cant see his future so you should make shure.. #BCSpoilers Nothing really unpredictable. I think Asta will get a cool trainingsarc but I am not shure if I can take Lucius serious, if he thinks he is God but cant make shure the only one who could stop him is really dead… and he cant see his future so you should make shure..

Following on from that, many fans believe the person reaching out to Asta at the end of Black Clover Chapter 336 is his own father, implying that he is a Hino Country native. This would accomplish many narrative aspects, such as similarity with the previous introduction of Licita and explaining exactly why Asta was so adept at learning and using Ki.

It would also give the series author and illustrator Yuki Tabata an easy out for why Asta can learn and master some combative technique or form from a foreign country so quickly. After all, there are only seven days left in the series before Lucius launches his attempt to transform the world, so Asta must quickly find a way to power up.

Unfortunately, this is all speculation as of this writing, with a majority of these situations being based on yet-to-be-answered questions from Black Clover Chapter 336. While fans can expect these answers eventually, there’s the potential they’ll be waiting for quite some time before definitively discovering everything there is to question currently.

