Black Clover chapter 337: Release date and time, what to expect, where to read, and more

After Yuno’s long-anticipated return, Black Clover chapter 337 will likely focus on his battle against Lucius Zogratis. This chapter will also focus on Asta and elaborate on the land where he has washed up ashore. The chapter may also confirm the identity of Lucius’ three new Paladins.

Several theories have arisen regarding the identity of the mysterious man who appeared next to Asta’s unconscious body. His importance to Asta and the story may dictate the tone of the future struggle. Additionally, while Asta and Yuno embark on their separate paths of glory, Black Clover chapter 337 may finally show Noelle’s development as well.

Black Clover chapter 337 is expected to reveal the identity of the mysterious man who found Asta

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Black Clover, Ch. 336: More bad news continues to shake the Clover Kingdom! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3KHnuWt Black Clover, Ch. 336: More bad news continues to shake the Clover Kingdom! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3KHnuWt https://t.co/vK0WNCnZXy

According to Manga Plus, Black Clover chapter 337 will be officially released online on Sunday, September 11, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 08:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

British Summer Time: 04:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 05:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 08:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, September 12

Black Clover chapter 337 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, and on the official Shounen Jump App.

What to expect from chapter 337?

Yuno's hand in chapter 336 (Image via Yuki Tabata/Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 337 will likely feature flashbacks of Yuno’s training and investigation during the time skip. Yuno has become exceedingly strong, but no details about his new powers have been revealed as of yet. His left arm is also completely bandaged, leading fans to speculate that he may have traded his arm for additional powers from Sylph as Asta did.

The identity of Lucius’ Paladins has been a subject of speculation as well. While one of them is sure to be Damnatio Kira, the others are unspecified. Fans expect one of them to be Morgen since Nacht showed up in the last chapter. Either way, Black Clover chapter 337 will reveal how Lucius plans to collect more Paladins and use them in the upcoming holy war.

Silhouette of the mysterious man (Image via Yuki Tabata/Shueisha)

The main draw of this chapter ought to be the land where Asta has ended up. While all signs point towards it being Hino country, it is yet to be confirmed. The mystery man’s identity is also unclear, with some people speculating this could be Asta’s father, who will teach him more about how to master Ki.

Recap of chapter 336

Black Clover chapter 336, titled “The Final Enemy,” began with Yuno’s return to the Clover Kingdom. At Yami’s behest, Nacht confirmed that since he could not enter Asta’s Shadow, the boy must be either dead or far away from the Kingdom. As the captains slowly deciphered what Lucius had been up to, Yuno reported that he had fought Adrammelech and several high-ranking devils while Clover was under attack. He suspected it might have been a distraction tactic on Lucius’ part.

Adrammelech reported to Lucius, who was back in his lair with four Paladins, including Sister Lily, that Yuno had grown exponentially strong in 15 months. Lucius proclaimed that amongst so many possible futures, there was only one where the Magic Knights would win, and Yuno was vital to that future. Therefore, he must get rid of the Spade Kingdom’s Heir for the sake of world peace.

ɴɪxᴋ @requiemnixk

#BCSpoilers The Chosen One and the Saviour of the World [Black Clover 336] The Chosen One and the Saviour of the World [Black Clover 336]#BCSpoilers https://t.co/JvYtAK2l7E

Back in Clover, Yuno vowed to step up and surpass Asta by defeating Lucius and becoming the Wizard king. Elsewhere, an unconscious Asta washed ashore on foreign land, where a mysterious man found him. From the trees around him, it appeared that Asta had finally reached Hino Country.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das