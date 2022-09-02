Black Clover Chapter 336 raw scans hint at the identity of Lucius' new Paladins

Black Clover Chapter 336 raw scans and spoilers were released late on Tuesday evening, bringing many revelations to the series’ current situations. One of the most significant is the appearance of Lucius, who meets with Adrammelech and four other mostly non-descript figures at what seems to be his base of operations.

One of the figures is heavily suspected to be the newly-transformed Paladin Lily, whom Lucius escaped from the Clover Kingdom Royal Capital with before Black Clover Chapter 336. As for the identity of two of the other three, fans have already come up with theories for the identity of two, one being very plausible and the other posing many complications if true.

Follow along as this article breaks down who might be Lucius’ newfound allies, as hinted at in the Black Clover Chapter 336 spoilers and raw scans.

Black Clover Chapter 336 raw scans see Lucius flanked by 4 shadowy figures, fans already confident in who 3 are

The theories

kai ☾ @nvrxzgs #BCSpoilers Its definitely gotta be morgen and marx, also marx has been very quiet so Its definitely gotta be morgen and marx, also marx has been very quiet so 👀 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/FQXZEXFCq3

While Lucius was surrounded by four mostly non-descript figures in the Black Clover Chapter 336 raw scans, many fans suspect one of the four to be Sister Lily. This is an easy conclusion to come to, as well as likely being a correct one. The two’s recent departure from the Clover Kingdom makes it almost certain she’ll be by his side in the issue.

As for the remaining three, one of them remains a total mystery to fans in terms of their yet-to-be-known identity. Fans are fairly confident in their assessment of who the remaining two might be. Unfortunately, if true, one of these guesses could prove to be very problematic for the series.

The identity of the first individual is none other than Damnatio Kira, whom fans last saw confronting Julius and Lucius just before the series’ most recent time-skip. Since then, his status and location have been completely unknown, with the Magic Knight Squad Captains even saying as much in Chapter 332.

Michi @ CEO of Morgen Faust // read pinned! @Michi191



But this also might help him to forgive himself and to move on. The trauma and pain Nacht would go through if Morgen really comes back as a paladin.But this also might help him to forgive himself and to move on. #BCSpoilers The trauma and pain Nacht would go through if Morgen really comes back as a paladin. But this also might help him to forgive himself and to move on. #BCSpoilers

It’s somewhat unsurprising that Damnatio would have been turned into a Paladin, as his knowledge of what Julius truly was presented a swath of problems for Lucius’ plan. If he was allowed to escape, he could’ve notified other Clover Kingdom officials about their leader’s true identity, ruining Lucius’ plan and time spent as Julius.

His Scale Magic could also be incredibly beneficial to Lucius’ plans, being able to even manipulate various qualities and aspects of magic. Combined with the proper Devil Magic, such a combination of techniques could prove incredibly deadly.

Finally, Damnatio’s discovery of Julius’ true identity suggests him to be incredibly smart, tactful, and observant, further arguing why Lucius would be interested in making him an ally. That said, Damnatio’s being turned into a Paladin and aligned with Lucius makes perfect sense for the narrative and for Lucius’ own goals and desires as of Black Clover Chapter 336.

Akira @Ibicza #BCSpoilers

1- its: Mars Diamond officer and someone with him

2- The possibility that may be funny but don’t rule it out : these two people are Nacht’s father and mother +

3- Morgan

Nacht vs Morgen Akira @Ibicza #BCSpoilers

Maybe it's him after its shape changed in a year and 3 months.

" Because we didn't see him "

-

Unless someone else is from another kingdom. Maybe it's him after its shape changed in a year and 3 months." Because we didn't see him "Unless someone else is from another kingdom. #BCSpoilers Maybe it's him after its shape changed in a year and 3 months." Because we didn't see him "-Unless someone else is from another kingdom. https://t.co/fGP9uOrRw2 1- its: Mars Diamond officer and someone with him2- The possibility that may be funny but don’t rule it out : these two people are Nacht’s father and mother +3- MorganNacht vs Morgen twitter.com/Ibicza/status/… #BCSpoilers 1- its: Mars Diamond officer and someone with him2- The possibility that may be funny but don’t rule it out : these two people are Nacht’s father and mother +3- Morgan 👀🔥Nacht vs Morgen twitter.com/Ibicza/status/… https://t.co/eIGcF5qffc

However, the theorized other member of Lucius’ mysterious four Paladins poses many more problems than the previous did. Some fans are confident that Black Clover Chapter 336 will see the unofficially announced revival of Morgen Faust. Fans will remember Morgen as Nacht’s dead brother, whom Nacht feels responsible for killing due to his summoning the Devil.

Fans argue that Morgen’s revival would give Nacht more stakes in this fight than he has as both a Black Bull and a devil host. They also argue that, since Lucius had already taken the magic of most underworld-dwelling devils, he likely found some magic that would allow him to revive dead humans.

However, this presents several problems, the first being how powerful the spell is. With how long Morgen has been dead, he’s likely just a skeleton, meaning whatever magic Lucius used to revive him would also need to fully restore his body rather than simply give his skeleton life.

There’s also the issue of Lucius’ Soul Magic and whether it is powerful enough to pluck a soul from the afterlife and reinstall it into its revived, fully-functioning body. If he can do this, then it theoretically allows him to have an infinite army of revived allies, enemies, and everyone in between. This would understandably cause major narrative issues for the series’ final fight.

Finally, it brings into question what the conditions needed to create a Paladin are. Assuming Lucius is unable to manipulate souls in the aforementioned way, the problem becomes whether Paladin Morgen is truly Morgen or even a Paladin. Lucius markets them as the next step in the evolution of humanity, but it’s doubtful that a revived meat puppet can be called a human.

As a result, it seems unlikely that Morgen Faust was unofficially reintroduced into the series in Black Clover Chapter 336. There are certainly fewer candidates, but there are also many who might end up on Lucius’ side, as seen in Black Clover Chapter 336.

