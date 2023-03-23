Yuno becomes the youngest squad captain in Black Clover chapter 355

Spoilers and raw scans for Black Clover chapter 355 were released on Wednesday, March 22, bringing with them an incredibly exciting issue. Continuing from the previous issue, fans saw Lucius Zogratis’ Judgment Day assault commence in full, beginning with the apparent death of Captain Jack the Ripper of the Green Mantis squad.

This was then followed by William Vangeance of the Golden Dawn attacking Lucius. However, Black Clover chapter 355 saw him also defeated with extreme ease. This prompted intervention from Yuno Grinberryall, who in one swift act proved himself to be the strongest member of the Golden Dawn, which Vangeance then acknowledged.

Black Clover chapter 355 sees Yuno get even further ahead of Asta in their race to become the Wizard King

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 355’s alleged spoilers begin with Yami Sukehiro shouting out to Jack, who was just attacked by Morgen Faust, as William Vangeance engages Lucius Zogratis. However, after touching a Time Magic spell, Vangeance finds his body beginning to rot and decay. The issue then reveals that the flying humanoids seen at the end of the last issue are legless angelesque creatures.

As Lucius says “it’s the final judgment,” the angelesque creatures begin radiating light, with several Clover Kingdom citizens accepting their fate. As an incredibly strong attack is being prepared by the creatures, Yuno stops it with his Star Magic, earning the amazement of the citizens and the ire of Lucius Zogratis. Yami also witnesses Yuno’s spell, complimenting how strong he’s become.

Vangeance is also in awe over Yuno’s strength, internally thinking that the young boy is likely stronger than he is now. William then states that Yuno is now the captain of the Golden Dawn, as the latter and Lucius come face-to-face and prepare to begin their fight. Black Clover chapter 355 ends thereafter, excitingly confirming that there will be no break next week.

The significance of Yuno becoming the youngest squad captain

While one can argue that Yuno isn’t officially made the captain of the Golden Dawn in the latest spoilers and raw scans, current captain William Vangeance’s intent and opinions are still clear. It’s outwardly established that Yuno is now the strongest member of the Golden Dawn, to the point where William Vangeance is willing to concede his position as captain to the young boy.

Black Clover chapter 355 further showed this by having Yuno stop an attack which had seemingly spelled doom for the citizens of the Clover Kingdom. While the Magic Knight squad members would presumably be able to survive the attack by the angelesque creatures (who seem to be little more than cannon fodder), this wouldn't be true for the civilians.

Yuno’s attack showed that he can protect the general populous of the Clover Kingdom better than anyone else in it can, arguably even more so than Julius Novachrono once did versus Licht. A key advantage that Yuno has over Lucius in this comparison is that the former was able to both continue fighting and protect the kingdom by casting his stars as long-range spells.

This also plays into the significance of Yuno being effectively named the youngest squad captain in Black Clover chapter 355. Where the older generation of Knights and Wizard Kings failed, the new generation succeeded and surpassed the old. This is a common theme throughout the series, and is emblematic of why Yuno is deserving of the title of the youngest squad captain in the Clover Kingdom.

Continuing with a narrative perspective, him becoming the youngest squad captain gives him yet another edge and moment of growth over Asta. While the Hino Country subarc has undoubtedly seen Asta become exponentially stronger, Yuno becoming a captain is a feat that the former can’t match just with strength and training.

This is especially true when considering their race for the Wizard King and where Yuno now sits following the alleged events of Black Clover chapter 355. In so many crucial ways to the series’ core themes and narrative, Yuno becoming squad captain is one of the most significant moments of the entire story.

