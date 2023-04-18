Black Clover explains why Yuno will fail against Lucius

In the intense and captivating world of Black Clover, Chapter 357 reveals a battle between Yuno, the new Golden Dawn Captain, and Lucius, a powerful antagonist. As the story unfolds, it becomes increasingly clear that Yuno may not be able to overcome the immense power of Lucius.

This article will delve into the reasons why Yuno's chances of success seem slim and the formidable abilities Lucius possesses, making him a near-unbeatable foe.

As the eldest of the Zogratis siblings, Lucius is an extraordinary individual who has absorbed the top-devil Lucifero, including the other Dark Triad members with invincible abilities. This absorption has granted him immense power, which was clearly showcased when he stopped Yuno's attack in Chapter 357 with ease.

Furthermore, Yuno's enormous Neverland spell is unlikely to last long, and Lucius knows it. These factors, combined with Lucifero's indestructible physical abilities, make Yuno's chances of victory appear grim.

Lucius's Unrivaled Power will make Yuno fail in Black Clover

Black Clover chapter 357 depicts the impact of the Dark Triad on Lucius's strength, as he has absorbed their magic in preparation for his attack on the Clover Kingdom, which he refers to as Judgement Day.

The Dark Triad consists of Dante Zogratis, Vanica Zogratis, and Zenon Zogratis, all of whom are powerful mages on par with devils, as they are possessed by three of the highest-ranking devils from the underworld. Lucius, as the eldest of the Zogratis siblings, also happens to be the host of the devil Astaroth.

Lucifero, the highest-ranking devil connected to the Tree of Qliphoth and one of the three rulers of the underworld, was on a contract with Dante Zogratis and Moris Libardirt. With the ability to manipulate gravity, Lucifero's powers significantly enhanced Lucius' strength, making him an even more formidable opponent for Yuno.

Other members of the Dark Triad possess unique and powerful magic attributes, which Lucius has managed to absorb. Dante Zogratis can manipulate his bodily tissues, Vanica Zogratis can create and manipulate blood and cast powerful curses, and Zenon Zogratis can generate and manipulate bones. Lucius's absorption of these abilities further increases his chances of overpowering Yuno.

Additionally, it was seen in Black Clover chapter 357 that Yuno’s spell was enormous. Based on that, it can be predicted that his magic spell will not last very long. Other Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom also struggled against the army of Paladins brought by Lucius. Even the captain of the Green Mantis squad of the Magic Knights, Jack the Ripper, is on the verge of death after getting a fatal blow from Morgen’s Light Magic.

Final thoughts

Taking into account the various abilities absorbed by Lucius from the Dark Triad and the top-devil Lucifero, it becomes clear that Yuno faces an uphill battle against this formidable opponent. While Yuno's new spell, Neverland, allows him to control the flow of time and magic, its massive size may not hold up for long, limiting his effectiveness in the fight.

As Black Clover fans eagerly await the outcome of this epic confrontation, it is important to remember that Yuno has proven himself to be a determined and resourceful character in the past. Regardless of the odds against him, it is possible that Yuno may still find a way to defeat Lucius and protect the Clover Kingdom.

Only time will tell what the future holds for these two powerful characters in the world of Black Clover.

