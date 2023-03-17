Black Clover spoilers hint at Yami and Nacht finally confronting Morgen

With the release of the series’ latest spoilers and raw scans, author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover has seemingly begun its final battle, known as Judgment Day. While nothing is official until the series is released via Shueisha later this week, it seems as though the series has finally reached the beginning of its end.

Likewise, fans are being given plenty of shocks and surprises within the issue. While many Black Clover fans had previously predicted certain aspects of the issue, there were others which were much less predictable. One expected appearance was that of the Paladinified Morgen Faust, which seems to have come true given the latest spoilers and raw scans.

However, fans are now questioning exactly what’s next for Morgen, as well as his brother Nacht and former friend Yami Sukehiro.

Black Clover set to begin a tear-jerking, heart-wrenching fight between Yami and Nacht vs. Morgen Faust

Brief spoiler recap

The latest Black Clover spoilers begin with all of the citizens of the Clover Kingdom being moved to the fortified Noble region. It’s also said that neighboring countries have been alerted to the situation as well, and are standing vigilant. It is then revealed that every single Magic Knight is in the Kingdom’s walls, waiting for Lucius to appear.

Perspective then shifts to Yami Sukehiro and Charlotte Roselei, where the two discuss their recent interactions with one another. This ends with Yami telling Charlotte that they should go on a date after the fight is over to talk about everything, to which she agrees. Meanwhile, Captain Jack is seen begging for the enemy to arrive, which Lucius Zogratis does at that very moment.

Behind him is someone whom Jack mistakes for Nacht Faust. However, Black Clover spoilers claim that this is actually Morgen Faust, evident by his use of Light Magic and Paladin appearance. Jack loses an arm and gets a hole in his stomach as Yami is so shocked to see Morgen that his cigarette falls out of his mouth.

Elsewhere on the battlefield, Moris Libardirt appears in front of Mereoleona and Fuegoleon Vermillion. The Silva siblings, meanwhile, are face-to-face with a Paladinified Acier Silva, now seemingly forced to fight their own mother. As a child in the Clover Kingdom calls Lucius an angel as light breaks through the clouds around him, the chapter ends with Lucius giving the signal to start their assault.

Why Yami and Nacht may be confronting Morgen, explained

While not the most surprising reappearance in the latest Black Clover spoilers and raw scans, Morgen’s is undoubtedly the most intriguing and narratively consequential. This is especially true when considering that Morgen appears directly in front of former friend Yami Sukehiro. Likewise, the latter’s Vice Captain Nacht is Morgen’s brother.

Captain Jack also made direct reference to Nacht being absent when Morgen first appeared, teasing “Nacht” for being late to the party before realizing it was actually Morgen. Tabata is likely further suggesting here that Nacht’s appearance is only a matter of time following Morgen’s revival and subsequent attack.

Fans are also pointing out how the latest Black Clover raw scans portray Morgen’s Paladin horns as being very similar to those of Lucifugus. With Nacht possibly getting the opportunity to put his brother to rest as well as fully kill the Devil who took Morgen’s life originally, it’s a no brainer that he’ll end up fighting Morgen in the upcoming issues.

Considering the close relationship the duo had with Yami Sukehiro, both before and after Morgen’s death, it’s incredibly likely that he’ll also join in the fight. Given how intertwined Yami’s own backstory is with Morgen’s death, the two fighting is also somewhat necessary to provide further closure on the plotline overall.

While this is obviously speculative, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that fans can expect this fight to begin in future Black Clover issues. Although Tabata may take his time getting there, fans can expect to see this fight start and finish before the series’ end.

