Black Clover: Asta can only defeat Lucius by learning a new trick

The latest unofficially released Black Clover issue has showcased some startling developments for the series’ final arc. While no conclusions should be jumped to yet, series author and illustrator Yuki Tabata seems to be trying to tell fans something based on this latest issue’s events.

The most recent officially released Black Clover chapter saw Asta and Lucius begin their fight in the Clover Kingdom Royal Capital, and the latest unofficial release saw it develop. However, a startling series of events during the fight has led fans to draw an unfavorable conclusion about Asta's situation.

Follow along as this article fully illustrates why Black Clover’s Asta can only defeat Lucius Zogratis by learning a new trick.

Black Clover’s latest unofficial release sees Asta, Lucius enter a magical stalemate, forcing both to learn and grow

The situation

As previously stated, Black Clover’s most recent official events saw Lucius and Asta begin their fight in earnest. The latest unofficially released events, however, see Asta apparently quickly lose in the two’s first round against one another. Furthermore, the young Magic Knight’s attacks seemed to have no effect on the enigmatic enemy before him.

The issue sees the two constantly trading blows, with Lucius even admitting at one point that his Soul Magic (confirmed to be his attribute by himself in the issue) doesn’t work on Asta. The latter, meanwhile, seems unable to damage Lucius’ body in any way with his Anti-Magic, or at the very least, is too slow to get close to him and attack.

However, the Wizard King’s evil half makes an interesting comment at the end of the chapter, saying Asta can’t beat him the way the Black Bull currently is. This would seemingly indicate that even if Asta did make contact with him in the issue, it’s a fruitless endeavor since he’s unable to win in his current state.

As a result, many fans have come to the conclusion that the young protagonist needs to further train and elevate himself to reach anything near Lucius’ level. While official translations will provide a more accurate picture of what Tabata is saying here, unofficial translations usually do a good job of capturing the essence of a line.

With that in mind, fans have now begun theorycrafting as to what else Asta could learn that would enable him to beat Lucius. One interesting point made in the chapter by the protagonist himself is that he’s learned to control Devil Union more finely in order to maximize the time he can use it.

Many fans suspect this callout to be a hint from Tabata, who’s letting readers know that the key to Asta’s victory lies in further refinement and honing of his Devil Union form. This would certainly make sense, as even Lucius says his Soul Magic can’t overpower the young boy’s Anti-Magic flow.

Others, however, are arguing that there could be a spell or sword in Asta’s Grimoire that he’s yet to uncover. Black Clover has already established multiple times that new spells can manifest in times of great need or danger for a Grimoire’s owner. It would certainly be in line with this established logic for Asta to discover a new weapon at his disposal in the coming issues.

This, however, is all conjecture, as will any future discussions on the subject. What’s painfully obvious based on the latest Black Clover happenings, however, is that Asta still has a long way to go before reaching Wizard King heights.

