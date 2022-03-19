Black Clover chapter 327: Asta’s Anti-Magic in True Devil Union Mode overwhelms Lucifero

Black Clover chapter 327 explains that Asta’s new form is indeed another version of his Devil Union mode. While the chapter is only nine pages long and the plot progresses very little in it, readers see the tables turn in favor of the Magic Knights.

However, most of the questions from the previous chapter did not get answered. Mangaka Tabata Yuki makes it very clear that the real duel is only beginning and the Spade Kingdom Raid arc is far from over.

Asta and Liebe become one entity in Black Clover chapter 327, the power of Anti-Magic grows exponentially

In the last chapter, Yuno used Conjunction to help Nacht and Yami use “Combination Magic: Doppelganger” on Lucifero, but the attack failed as the lattermost stabbed them through their stomachs. Asta saw Liebe’s memory of Licita and they reached a better understanding between them.

Asta emerged in a new Devil Union form with black irises and a fifth horn. He warned Lucifero and blocked his punch with his Demon Slasher Katana.

Black Clover chapter 327 is titled “Anti-Magic.”

True Devil Union Mode

Black Clover chapter 327 starts with Asta blocking Lucifero’s punch, who realizes that the former's magic has not changed. However, he negates the magic of everything he touches, leading him to withstand the severe blows dealt to him by Lucifero.

Asta states that in previous modes of Devil Union, his and Liebe’s consciousnesses overlapped, but right now they are truly one. Beyond resentment and regret, they need to defeat Lucifero so that they can live on, just like Licita had wanted for Liebe.

Asta saves Yami and Nacht

Lucifero has four hands, two of which he is using to hold Yami and Nacht suspended in the air. Asta slices those hands clean off, freeing the Magic Knights. Nacht realizes that this is True Devil Union, while Yami recalls the day he recruited Asta.

He repeats what he had said then, that Asta is really interesting. The latter assesses that he has five more seconds left of Devil Union and has to defeat Lucifero within that time. Positioning himself, he uses his Anti-Magic to kick Lucifero away.

Final thoughts

Black Clover chapter 327 does clarify that Asta and Liebe’s new understanding of each other has allowed them to achieve a higher form of Devil Union than just Fusion, which Nacht could never hope to reach. This was foreshadowed when Asta had chosen to form a friendship with Liebe, not a contract.

Yuno’s status is not mentioned in this chapter, but it is unlikely that Tabata will kill him off just yet. Additionally, fans have wanted to see Noelle enter the battlefield for a long time, however, it seems pointless at this time given Asta’s new power-up.

Black Clover chapter 327 was short in length due to Tabata being busy with the seventh anniversary celebrations last week. The manga will be going on a break next week, so hopefully, the next chapter will be longer.

