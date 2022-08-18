Black Clover chapter 334 spoilers and raw scans: Lucius’ true magic, Sister Lily’s transformation, and more

Detailed spoilers and raw scans from Black Clover chapter 334 were leaked earlier today, confirming the speculations regarding Sister Lily. Another theory regarding the true magic of Lucius not being the same as Julius’ Time Magic has been confirmed as well.

After a two-week break, mangaka Tabata has given readers several key pieces of the final act, most of which were foreshadowed heavily in previous arcs. Lucius’ new form and Asta’s new wound have roused special interest from fans. If the spoilers are true, then Black Clover chapter 334, titled “Fragile Souls,” leaves Asta at the end of his rope.

Black Clover chapter 334 spoilers confirm that Lucius uses his Soul Magic to transform Sister Lily

Oblivious @oblivibum Tabata never misses with the devil designs Lucius looks so COOL #BCSpoilers Tabata never misses with the devil designs Lucius looks so COOL #BCSpoilers https://t.co/JwhAvoD05n

Black Clover chapter 334 begins with Asta and Lucius Zogratis engaged in battle. Asta’s devil Union can now be sustained for 10 minutes, a feat which he must have achieved during the time skip. Lucius calls Asta a truly troublesome existence. The narration states that while everything must be submit to the flow of time and decay, Anti Magic can negate the effects of this all-powerful force.

Lucius reveals that he was born into a clan of Devil Hosts, but he learned to use magic to purify the power of Devils and bring forth the true form of humans. Lucius transforms into a Seraphic form with four or six wings (likely white in color) and a majestic set of antlers. His grimoire changes form as well.

According to Black Clover chapter 334 spoilers, Lucius calls this form the “true human form.” There are several markings on his body, most prominently on his face and legs. Asta is astonished that Lucius’s Ki no longer resembles either a human or a Devil. Lucius targets Sister Lily next and holds her suspended in the air.

As many speculated, Lucius confirms that his true magic is Soul Magic, which allows him to transform the souls of those he touches. While souls are the source of human life and magic, the word Lucius uses would more accurately translate into Spirit Magic. However, it is not the same as the ones Yuno and Noelle use.

Oblivious @oblivibum I genuinely feel so bad for Asta the literal love of his LIFE is telling him to die #BCSpoilers I genuinely feel so bad for Asta the literal love of his LIFE is telling him to die #BCSpoilers https://t.co/ip5LUe6BYW

Asta and Sister Lily are both terrified and call out to each other before the transformation takes place. She is also transformed into a Seraphic being with similar markings on her face. After the transformation, Sister Lily’s expression becomes placid and cold as she calmly tells Asta that he ought to die for the sake of World Peace.

As Asta rushes to save her, Lucius waves his hand and slashes the boy across his chest. As the protagonist falls from the sky, he sees the two angelic figures wishing him a farewell.

Speculations

It makes sense that Lucius and Julius would have two different forms of magic since they were born as two souls in one body. Readers have long since speculated that Lucius’ true magic was Soul Magic. With Black Clover chapter 334 confirming this, Lucius now has access to three kinds of magic: Lucifero’s Gravity Magic, Julius’ Time Magic, and his own Soul Magic.

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron

"Soul" is usually referred to as "tamashii" (the "soul" that forms your existence as bound to your body) but the "soul" in his magic attribute is "reikon" (more like the core part of a human as in "spirit". #BCSpoilers Lucius magic is 「霊魂魔法」"soul magic"."Soul" is usually referred to as "tamashii" (the "soul" that forms your existence as bound to your body) but the "soul" in his magic attribute is "reikon" (more like the core part of a human as in "spirit". #BCSpoilers Lucius magic is 「霊魂魔法」"soul magic"."Soul" is usually referred to as "tamashii" (the "soul" that forms your existence as bound to your body) but the "soul" in his magic attribute is "reikon" (more like the core part of a human as in "spirit".

Lucius’ new form sports a set of antlers. Julius Novachrono was the Captain of the Gray Deers (Yami, William, and Morgan’s former squad, currently captained by Rill under the name of Aqua Deers), whose flag bears the image of a stag with intricate antlers. Many readers believe this to be a hint in hindsight.

While Sister Lily’s transformation is not her own choice, what she becomes afterward is detrimental to Asta’s morale. Although Lucius calls this new form the “true human form,” it is likely a definition born from his arrogant idealism. The concrete nature of this transformation remains unknown.

Final thoughts

َ @ZORAlDEALE



Imagine being disrespected, humiliated, severely injured, and even having the love of your life tell you to k¥s in the SAME day. This was supposed to be Asta’s day — to be honored, glorified, and awarded for his heroism. The ceremony was supposed to celebrate HIM.Imagine being disrespected, humiliated, severely injured, and even having the love of your life tell you to k¥s in the SAME day. #BCSpoilers This was supposed to be Asta’s day — to be honored, glorified, and awarded for his heroism. The ceremony was supposed to celebrate HIM.Imagine being disrespected, humiliated, severely injured, and even having the love of your life tell you to k¥s in the SAME day. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/6Bhm2yhLlP

Black Clover chapter 334 raw scans suggest that the cut on Asta’s chest is not very deep and the boy should be able to survive it given that series’ infamous history with severe injuries being healed. However, Asta is drastically outclassed in battle, mentally depleted, and without assistance.

Meanwhile, Noelle, Nero, and Mimosa are nearby and can come to help, as can the Magic Knights Squad Captains who are still in the Royal Capital. Yuno’s absence at such a dire time does seem conspicuous, but hopefully, Tabata will provide his readers with a reasonable explanation soon.

