One Piece Chapter 1061: Even after 1,000 issues, series' greatest mysteries still remain

One of the most intriguing aspects of the author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series is, as of alleged One Piece Chapter 1061 spoilers, how little fans truly know about the series’ world. Additionally, they also remain unaware of certain details pertaining to some of the longest-running characters in the series, including Shanks, Monkey D. Dragon, and Admiral Akainu.

While One Piece Chapter 1061’s leaks do seemingly introduce the enigmatic Vegapunk, there are still many other characters about whom fans want to learn more. Although fans have the utmost faith that Oda will indeed answer their queries regarding some of these characters in the series’ final saga, it is still interesting to see how many of them are complete mysteries.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down some of the characters with the least info about them as of One Piece Chapter 1061.

Reddit post blows up as fans come to realize how little is known about these characters as of One Piece Chapter 1061

The post

A recent post on the series' subreddit highlighted a handful of characters such as Rocks D. Xebec, Monkey D. Dragon, Im-sama, Admiral Akainu (now known as Fleet Admiral Sakazuki), and last but certainly not least, Blackbeard, about whom fans know almost nothing, despite the series' upcoming release of One Piece Chapter 1061. While it may seem impossible to be over one thousand issues into a series and still have questions to answer, that is quite literally the case here.

While Vegapunk is allegedly introduced in One Piece Chapter 1061 per the latest leaks, fans know very little about them, with their origins and true goals completely unknown. In the wake of One Piece Chapter 1061's alleged leaks, there are a lot of theories floating around the internet about what Vegapunk's true allegiances may be, but nothing is currently known for sure about them.

Among the other characters, Blackbeard stands out because of his unique ability to wield two Devil Fruits as well as use his Dark-Dark Fruit to steal and redistribute Devil Fruit powers. It's interesting that most fans have no idea what Blackbeard's precise objectives are.

While lawlessness and wanton destruction appear to be two general objectives, fans are unaware of any other specific goals he has in mind. Similarly, while Im-sama seems to want to maintain the World Government’s control, fans are unaware what their specific goals or objectives are.

One thing, however, is certain about Im-sama. He appears to be in control of an incredibly mighty power, whether it be a Devil Fruit ability or the Ancient Weapon Uranus, as many suspect. Combined with his sitting on the Empty Throne, as well as being the true head of the World Government, it’s clear that fans still have a lot more to learn about them.

Similarly, Shanks is also someone whom fans know very little about for how powerful and influential he seems. While he clearly supports Luffy in his goal to become the Pirate King, his recent Wano arc appearance made it clear that he’s also looking for the One Piece.

It’s certainly an interesting conundrum, and hints that Shanks may have ulterior motives beyond simply supporting Luffy. His experience as a Roger Pirate easily explains whatever knowledge he may have about the One Piece, as well as potential knowledge of Im-sama and the way the series’ world truly works.

Someone also from Roger’s era whom many fans still suspect to have an important role to play beyond One Piece Chapter 1061 is Rocks D. Xebec. Especially in the wake of the recent Road to Laugh Tale volumes which drew several connections between Xebec and Blackbeard, fans are sure there’s more of his story to come.

The final and possibly most intriguing character to fans on this list is Admiral Akainu. In the final issue of the Wano arc leading up to One Piece Chapter 1061, fans saw Akainu readily declare war on the pirate world. While his objectives are made quite clear in this sentiment, fans still don’t know exactly what motivates him to hate pirates to the degree he so clearly does.

If one thing is certain as of One Piece Chapter 1061, it’s that for every question about a character or the world answered, two more unanswered pops up in its place. Thankfully, this is part of what makes the series such an engaging and alluring read for fans.

