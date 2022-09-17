One Piece Chapter 1060 likely introduced one of two possible powers for Im-sama

One of the most exciting parts of One Piece Chapter 1060 scanlations was the unexpected destruction of the Lulucia Kingdom, which left no trace of the island behind whatsoever. The incredible display of power was put on by an unknown force, albeit one that was clearly almighty and evidently indefensible.

Nevertheless, fans still don’t know for sure exactly what destroyed the Lulucia Kingdom to such a degree, essentially erasing it from existence based on what was seen in the unofficial issue. However, with fans certain that Im-sama is the one who ordered the destruction based on One Piece Chapter 1060 scanlations, two possibilities for how the island was destroyed have surfaced.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why One Piece Chapter 1060 likely introduced either Im-sama’s Devil Fruit, or the Ancient Weapon Uranus.

Fans certain Devil Fruit or Ancient Weapon only two possibilities for what destroyed Lulucia Kingdom in One Piece Chapter 1060

Why it’s one of the two

While extremely little is known about Im-sama as of One Piece Chapter 1060, it’s very clear that they hold both political and military power, which they can employ to do as they please. With the issue very clearly telling fans that Im-sama was responsible for Lulucia’s destruction, readers have theorized one of two possible ways Im-sama achieved this.

The first is a Devil Fruit, most likely a Paramecia type. A Logia is most unlikely since Admiral Kizaru’s Devil Fruit somewhat covers light and lasers, making a duplicate Logia impossible. While there is an option for the Zoan class which will be discussed, the type of Fruit that it would need to be would likely be heavily criticized.

As a result, the flexible and broad Paramecia class seems the most likely candidate. In terms of the specific Devil Fruit, one Paramecia option is the Dream-Dream Fruit. It could manifest anything the user dreams of, with the Awakening potentially being the elimination of the need for the user to be actively sleeping and dreaming to use the fruit.

This would allow Im-sama to essentially think up anything he would want to see happen in reality, such as the untraceable destruction of the Lulucia Kingdom. It would also make an excellent thematic motif for the anticipated eventual conflict between Luffy and Im-sama. One dreams of being the freest in the world, while the other dreams of having the most control over the world.

One negative of such an approach would be how pointless fighting against such an almighty power would be. If Im-sama is able to bend reality to his will simply via his imagination, it would be nearly impossible to fight such an ability in a realistic and relatively believable way. As a result, Im-power sama's would have to have some sort of obvious flaw or loss condition.

The other likely option for a Devil Fruit would be a Mythical Zoan-type Human-Human Fruit, Model: Angel. This Angel Model of the Human-Human Fruit would allow him to smite entire islands with ease, as well as possibly explain how he’s still alive if he’s revealed to be from the Void Century’s time. Being weaker than the Dream-Dream Fruit, it would also make for a more believable presumed loss to Luffy.

However, one major flaw with taking this approach would be the reveal of yet another Mythical Human-Human Fruit being given to one of the series’ major characters. The reveal of Luffy’s Model: Nika Fruit, was already incredibly jarring and off-putting to many fans and critics. It’s entirely possible that the introduction of another, similar Fruit may be met with just as much negativity.

That leaves the other major option for Im-sama’s power, as seen in One Piece Chapter 1060, the Ancient Weapon Uranus. Going this route eliminates all of the previously stated issues concerning the two hypothetical Devil Fruits for Im-sama, outlined in the sections above. It also finally introduces the third Ancient Weapon, which fans still have essentially no information on.

This would also explain why One Piece Chapter 1060 emphasized a shadow forming above the Lulucia Kingdom prior to its destruction. While there are certainly explanations for why a shadow appears if the Devil Fruit route is taken, none of those explanations are likely as satisfying as the Ancient Weapon causing the shadow.

As a result, it’s clear that the wanton destruction showcased in One Piece Chapter 1060 was caused by either Im-sama’s Devil Fruit, or their control over the Ancient Weapon Uranus. While the latter does seem more likely than the former, both are very possible answers to this most intriguing question.

