One Piece episode 1034: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

What will the Star Hat crew do in One Piece episode 1034 to survive the multiple threats they face in the Land of Wano? Our favorite pirate crew is in severe danger, with more and more enemies continuously appearing in front of them. To make matters worse, their captain has just fallen off the roof of Onigashima, seemingly defeated.

Last week’s episode focused on Luffy fighting Kaido with all of his power on the castle’s roof, regardless of how tired he was. It also showed his friends preparing for their hardest battles of the arc. One Piece episode 1034, titled Luffy, Defeated! The Straw Hats in Jeopardy?!, will show how our heroes face their strongest enemies yet. Continue reading to learn more.

How will Luffy survive his fall in One Piece episode 1034?

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Kaido as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1034 is expected to air on Japanese TV Networks this Sunday, September 25, at around 11 am JST. International fans will have to wait a little before enjoying the episode in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 7 pm, September 24th

Central Daylight time – 9 pm, September 24th

Eastern Daylight time – 10 pm, September 24th

British Summer time – 3 am, September 25th

Central European Summer time– 4 am, September 25th

Indian Standard time – 7:30 am, September 25th

Philippine time – 10 am, September 25th

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, September 25th

Spain – 10 am CEST, September 25th

Latin America – 3 am PDT, September 25th

Fans who want to enjoy One Piece episode 1034 as soon as it becomes available in their country can do so via Crunchyroll. This is the official streaming service for the series, and we encourage fans to use it, as doing so supports the show’s official release. On this platform, you can also find all the other episodes of the show.

What to expect from One Piece episode 1034?

After a long and grueling fight with Kaido, Luffy has finally reached his limit. The young pirate is currently falling unconscious towards the sea below Onigashima, without anyone who can save him from his predicament. Nonetheless, Luffy’s apparent defeat in One Piece episode 1034 is most likely setting the stage for one of the most beloved moments in the manga series to be adapted.

Sadly, the Straw Hat captain is not the only one in danger, as his friends also face insanely powerful enemies. Despite being saved by Big Mom in the last episode, Nami and Usopp still have to try and lose the pink-haired woman. The Yonko is more determined than ever to end their existence.

Will Luffy return to defeat Kaido? (Image via Toei Animation)

Chopper is also having a hard time keeping up with his opponent, Queen. The doctor is slowly getting tired, while the android is showing no signs of fatigue whatsoever. Unfortunately for Chopper, he now also has to fight Perospero, who made a surprise appearance inside the Live Floor after his fight with Wanda and Carrot.

What happened in the last episode?

Luffy attacking Kaido (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1033 started with Sanji fighting Kaido’s lackeys while carrying Zoro on his back. The Straw Hat cook had a flashback of how he had to take care of the swordsman. The man came across Izo and Kawamatsu, who joined him in his travels. Upon Zoro’s request, the group started heading to the Live Floor.

On the roof of the castle, Luffy kept fighting Kaido, despite how little energy he had left on his body. As the Straw Hat captain fought, Nami was preparing to face Ulti, who cowardly attacked Otama a few episodes ago. However, Big Mom was the one to ultimately take down the blue-haired woman. Moments later, Luffy lost consciousness and started falling towards the sea.

