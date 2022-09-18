One Piece episode 1033: Big Mom obliterates Ulti, Sanji encounters allies, and Luffy is in peril

A few hours ago, One Piece episode 1033 was released for fans all over the world to enjoy. The episode brought with it an amazing animation, a rich plot, and exciting events that kept the viewer constantly engaged. Fans were able to see small glimpses of most of the Straw Hat Pirates currently fighting inside Onigashima.

Last week, fans went on a tour around Kaido’s castle, witnessing the beginning of the many fights that will take place soon. One Piece episode 1033, titled The Conclusion! Luffy, Accelerating Fist of the Supreme King, focused on the Straw Hat captain trying to keep up with Kaido’s monstrous strength. It also featured Nami and Big Mom fighting Ulti for having hurt Otama previously.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1033.

Sanji revealed how he encountered Zoro in One Piece episode 1033

What happened in the last episode?

Yamato as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Kiku and Kin’emon teamed up to look for Kanjuro, while Cat Viper headed towards the Live Floor to fight Perospero. Yamato finished preparing to fight his father’s forces. Sanji was tasked with taking care of a still recovering Zoro. Chopper continued his fight with Queen until Perospero joined the battle. Nami attacked Ulti after the blue-haired woman hurt Otama.

Protecting Zoro

Kid as seen in One Piece episode 1033 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1033 started with Sanji beating down Kaido’s men while still carrying Zoro. The Straw Hat cook was extremely unhappy with his current situation. His frustration led him to remember how he even got involved with Zoro's recovery. Sanji started having a flashback, in which he was running around Onigashima looking for Yamato and Shinobu.

While he was running, he encountered Kid, who was fighting Animal Kingdom Pirates’ grunts. Using his Devil Fruit powers, Kid took all the metal from his opponents, creating a massive weapon with which he planned to attack Big Mom. Sanji was confused as to why Kid was inside the castle when suddenly, Trafalgar and Zoro fell on top of him.

Sanji as seen in One Piece episode 1033 (Image via Toei Animation)

The blonde man asked Law to explain what was happening and why the group appeared on top of him without warning. Trafalgar did not explain the situation, instead, he told Sanji to take care of Zoro, who was gravely injured. Sanji took Zoro bandage his comrade up. The green-haired man explained to his friend what happened during his fight against the Emperors.

Sanji's flashback was cut short when two of Kaido’s men attacked him. After swiftly defeating them, Sanji encountered Izo and Kawamatsu, who joined him on his travels. When Sanji informed them that he was looking for Momonosuke, the Scabbards informed him Kin’emon would take care of the issue. Upon Zoro’s request, the group decided to head to the Live Floor.

The will of a captain

One Piece episode 1033 continued on Onigashima’s roof, where Luffy was punching Kaido with all of his power. Unfortunately, the Emperor was still capable of overpowering the Straw Hat captain, sending him flying towards the edge of the castle. Kaido told Luffy he was extremely lucky, as he was still able to get excited from fighting someone stronger than him.

The black-haired pirate did not reply to Kaido and instead powered up a Gum-Gum Red Roc to punch the Yonko once again. In a swift motion, Kaido was able to connect his attack first, sending Luffy flying once again. The Emperor reprimanded his opponent, telling him to give up. Kaido was convinced he would still achieve his objectives of killing Momonosuke and taking over the Land of Wano.

Kaido as seen in One Piece episode 1033 (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy attacked the monstrous man again, only to be overwhelmed by Kaido's power once again. This time, however, the Straw Hat captain forced himself to get back up, proclaiming he would defend Momonosuke, liberate the Land of Wano, and become the King of the Pirates.

Ulti’s fate

Nami as seen in One Piece episode 1033 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1033 went on to show Nami standing before a seemingly knocked out Ulti. Usopp told the red-haired girl to run away from the dinosaur woman, as she could get up at any moment. Nami refused, stating that even if they ran, Ulti would simply chase after them. The Straw Hat navigator told her opponent to get up, as she was already aware Ulti was awake.

The blue-haired pirate did indeed get up, while her lackeys mocked Nami for her lack of strength. The navigator took her opponents by surprise by using her Tornado Tempo to send them flying away. Unfortunately, Ulti evaded the attack and grabbed Nami's arms. The Animal Kingdom Pirate continued to mock Nami and Usopp, as well as Luffy’s dream to become the King of the Pirates.

Big Mom, who was still behind both women, angrily asked Ulti if she was aware of the crime she committed by attacking Otama. As the blue-haired woman ridiculed the girl, Big Mom’s anger grew. The Yonko ordered her Homies, Napoleon, Prometheus, and Hera to combine, creating a massive weapon. With a single attack from her new armament, Big Mom was able to knock Ulti out.

Zeus is fired

One Piece episode 1033 proceeded to show Zeus watching his old teammates berate and insult him. The newest member of Big Mom's crew, Hera, mocked her predecessor for being so useless to their creator. The poor Homie had to listen to all this while hiding in a corner, crying about the harsh words his former friends were spewing about him.

Nami, who started running alongside Usopp to find someone who could heal Otama, passed by Zeus. The Homie became ecstatic, thinking he could join Nami once again, as he has done in the past. Nevertheless, the young woman ignored the sentient cloud, due to him trying to kill her during their last encounter.

Big Mom saw Zeus in the corner of her eye and approached the Homie to speak with him. The cloud being tried to maintain a happy face, apologizing to the Yonko for being late. Zeus told his creator how happy he was about having a new partner for their team, only to be kicked out of the group by Big Mom seconds later.

Luffy’s second wind

One Piece episode 1033 once again transported the viewer to the roof of Onigashima, where Kaido was still beating Luffy up. The boy tried to keep up with the Emperor but he was slowly getting more exhausted. Nonetheless, Luffy did not stop his attacks against the Yonko until he was sent flying towards a pile of rocks

The Straw Hat captain was unable to move, so Kaido took the chance to mock him and hit him several times in the head with his kanabo. After three consecutive strikes, the Emperor stopped his onslaught, thinking Luffy had already died. He was surprised when the young pirate got up once again, with a smile on his face.

Luffy falling during the end of One Piece episode 1033 (Image via Toei Animation)

A newly invigorated Luffy commenced an attack against Kaido once again, this time keeping up with the Emperor’s pace. Before the fighters could clash for a final time, Luffy disappeared from the battlefield. Kaido, back in his human form, proclaimed how disappointed he was with Luffy. One Piece episode 1033 ended with the Straw hat captain falling off the castle, towards the sea.

Final thoughts

How will Luffy recover from this? (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1033 was simply stunning to witness. The art style of the episode was gorgeous, with a fluid animation that would leave any viewer speechless. While this style was not used throughout the entire episode, the moments that had it were spectacular.

The plot of the episode was also extremely entertaining, with many exciting fights that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Not only that, but One Piece episode 1033 also set the stage for the final battle between Luffy and Kaido. The Straw Hat captain used the last of his strength during this last clash with the Yonko, meaning there is only one option for him to get back in the fight.

Kaido may regret his words soon (Image via Toei Animation)

Next week’s episode will focus on the remaining Straw Hat Pirates and the fights they are currently involved with. It does not seem like Luffy will play a big role during the upcoming events of the anime series, although this could mean the people behind the show are preparing for something big.

