One Piece Chapter 1061 spoilers shine the spotlight on Vegapunk

One Piece Chapter 1061 spoilers were released late on Tuesday evening, finally (and allegedly) introducing fans to the enigmatic Vegapunk. While no official release is available to confirm as much yet, nearly every reputable leaker in the series has confirmed through their sources that someone claiming to be Vegapunk appears in the issue.

Fan response to these alleged One Piece Chapter 1061 events has been universally positive, with many praising the long-awaited introduction of Vegapunk to the series. However, some are debating whether or not this is truly Vegapunk and what role they may serve in the immediate future if they are indeed the infamous scientist.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down and speculates on Vegapunk’s introduction, as well as briefly discusses the general One Piece Chapter 1061 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1061 sees Straw Hats make landfall on Vegapunk’s island and meet the woman herself

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE1061

CHAPTER 1061 FIRST SPOILERS ! CHAPTER 1061 FIRST SPOILERS ! #ONEPIECE1061CHAPTER 1061 FIRST SPOILERS ! https://t.co/Pd9iPkJBip

One Piece Chapter 1061’s spoilers begin by specifying that the Straw Hats arrive at Egg Head Island, Vegapunk’s futuristic turf. A Marine base near the island is shown housing Punk Hazard, Tashigi, and members of SWORD, including Helmeppo, who wants to borrow the Seraphim Pacifista models to save Koby.

The spoilers then specify that Luffy, Jinbe, Chopper, and Bonney are somehow separated from the rest of the gang. Given the way Chapter 1060 ended, it seems like Jinbe jumps in the water after Luffy, Chopper, and Bonney, who are all flying away in the wind at the previous issue’s end. Spoilers end by specifying that, at the end of a chapter, “a girl appears claiming to be Vegapunk.”

Fans have been excited to see the new island and allegedly Vegapunk themselves. Their introduction has also brought up the question of what their purpose may be in the immediate story. While the Straw Hats have traditionally been able to make friends with Marines despite being on opposite sides of the law, things may be different with such a senior official.

One of the most significant aspects of the issue and Vegapunk’s introduction is the proximity of a Marine base, which happens to be filled with people who all know the Straw Hats. This could have led to Vegapunk hearing plenty of good things about Luffy and his crew, resulting in her willingness to assist them in finding the 4th Road Poneglyph.

There’s also the emphasis placed on SWORD members being in the base, which happens to be stationed right next to Vegapunk’s island. It’s possible that Vegapunk could be a member or even a leader of SWORD, which would mean (based on what’s known of SWORD) that Luffy and Vegapunk could even have similar ideals.

There’s also the possibility that this isn’t actually Vegapunk, and it’s instead a red herring for a later reveal of the true Vegapunk. With how human-like the Seraphim have proven to appear, it’s not out of the question for Vegapunk to make one for themselves to initiate contact with the Straw Hats.

However, future issues beyond One Piece Chapter 1061 will likely prove that Vegapunk is indeed who stands before Luffy and co. now. While series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is known for using Red Herrings, character introductions are usually not the times he’ll play such cards.

As a result, fans are fairly confident that the girl who allegedly appears at the end of One Piece Chapter 1061 is indeed Vegapunk herself. However, her possible allegiance with SWORD would still be in play, albeit speculative as of this article’s writing. While nothing is official until the official release has come out, fans are excited over these alleged spoilers.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far