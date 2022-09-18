Toei animation puts One Piece episode 1033 on a whole new level

On September 17, 2022, One Piece episode 1033 was released for fans to enjoy. However, this particular episode was fondly received by fans due to the outstanding work by Toei Animation. The franchise has not had a better episode in quite some time.

The animation was fluid and stunning to look at, the action scenes were crisp and exciting, and the use of color was magnificent. After watching One Piece episode 1033, fans on Twitter could not help but praise Toei Animation for their marvelous job. Continue reading to learn more about why fans loved this episode so much, as well as how they reacted on social media.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1033

Fans praise Toei Animation for their amazing job in One Piece episode 1033

#ONEPIECE1033 BROOOOOOOOO IF THIS IS HOW TOEI IS COMING, THEN WE’RE REALLY NOT READY FOR WHEN WE SEE GEAR 5TH VS KAIDO ANIMATED BROOOOOOOOO IF THIS IS HOW TOEI IS COMING, THEN WE’RE REALLY NOT READY FOR WHEN WE SEE GEAR 5TH VS KAIDO ANIMATED #ONEPIECE1033 https://t.co/wwcNn6HT2F

After witnessing how Toei Animation handled One Piece episode 1033, fans rightfully complimented the company and the people who worked hard on it. The episode may not have had the same pacing as the manga series, but it contained some of the franchise's best-looking scenes.

Yoooo ota cut always amazing to watch one of my favourite toei animator Yoooo ota cut always amazing to watch one of my favourite toei animator #Onepiece1033 #ONEPIECE #ワンピースYoooo ota cut always amazing to watch one of my favourite toei animator 🔥 https://t.co/Vh2VGO5igs

From the beginning of the episode, the people working at Toei gave fans a taste of what they could expect throughout Kid’s scene. This moment was animated in such a way that it felt like a completely different anime. Kid stans are ecstatic with these new scenes, as their favorite Supernova had never looked better in the anime.

#ONEPIECE1033 OMG TOEI ARE BACK ON CRACK!!! LUFFY VS KAIDO ROOF PIECE EPISODES KEEPS ON GETTING BETTER WITH MOVIE QUALITY ANIMATION 🤯 OMG TOEI ARE BACK ON CRACK!!! LUFFY VS KAIDO ROOF PIECE EPISODES KEEPS ON GETTING BETTER WITH MOVIE QUALITY ANIMATION 🤯🔥#ONEPIECE1033 https://t.co/KUkaVTfYRk

However, the true stars of the show were the fights between Luffy and Kaido that occurred during the episode. Fans have noticed that Toei animation gave them what can only be described as movie-quality animation during these scenes. The movement of the fight between Luffy and Kaido was just spectacular to watch, something that did not go unnoticed by the fandom.

#ONEPIECE1033

Toei going out of their way to make anime experience a little better for everyone by dropping these bangers to make up for the pacing issue, every once in a while they release these bangers no studio dedicated enough to do that Toei going out of their way to make anime experience a little better for everyone by dropping these bangers to make up for the pacing issue, every once in a while they release these bangers no studio dedicated enough to do that #ONEPIECE1033https://t.co/uCP0I1J5hG

Some fans also noticed that Toei Animation tried to make up for the slow pacing of One Piece episode 1033 with stunning visuals. The show had been criticized in the past for how slow its episodes can feel. Nevertheless, the animation studio behind the series try to create the most appealing episodes possible for fans to enjoy despite the pacing.

#ONEPIECE1033 Toei just keeps turning up the gas with these weekly episodes Toei just keeps turning up the gas with these weekly episodes🔥#ONEPIECE1033 https://t.co/JKbwP2IF7N

The community is impressed with Toei Animation’s dedication to their series. The show tries to keep up with the weekly episode release schedule as much as possible. While many other animation studios who follow this format have been criticized for the awful scenes some of their episodes contain, the people at Toei are working hard to avoid this from occurring with One Piece.

Final thoughts

Look at that level of detail (Image via Toei Animation)

As stated by fans on Twitter, One Piece episode 1033 is truly an anime masterpiece. It is rare to see an animation studio work as hard as Toei does with its series. Despite the issues the anime adaptation of Oda’s manga series may have, lackluster animation will never be one of them.

The quality throughout the Wano arc has been breathtaking, a fact that fans have not forgotten. The animators who work at Toei Animation truly love what they do, something that is easy to notice with the effort they put behind One Piece. They deserve all the praise the community has for them, as their hard work is what allows us to enjoy such a fantastic series.

Law as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The anime will soon adapt the first appearance of Gear V Luffy, one of the most awaited moments by the fanbase. After witnessing how striking One Piece episode 1033 was, fans are thrilled with the idea of such an iconic moment being animated in a similar fashion.

