Black Clover Chapter 339: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

With the unfortunate news of a series break this week, fans will not be getting Black Clover Chapter 339 quite as early as they would’ve hoped and expected. While this break is coming at a frustrating time, fans can be certain that the upcoming issue will be more than worth the wait.

Black Clover Chapter 339 will most likely advance Asta’s training subarc forward in some way, be it by establishing and developing his relationship with Ichika or meeting the other Ryuzen Seven. Nevertheless, fans can count on series author and illustrator Yuki Tabata to deliver as he has in every other issue so far since starting the series’ final arc.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Black Clover Chapter 339, and speculates on exactly what the issue may have in store.

Black Clover Chapter 339’s break week likely indicates exciting, dense chapter to come

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover Chapter 339 is set to officially release on Sunday, October 2, 2022 for most international viewers. Domestic Japanese and certain international fans will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, October 3, 2022.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MangaPLUS service, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free service which allows readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Meanwhile, the latter is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (October 2)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (October 2)

British Time: 4 pm BST (October 2)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (October 2)

Indian time: 8:30 pmIST (October 2)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (October 2)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm JST (October 3)

Australia Time: 12:30 am ACST (October 3)

What to expect (speculative)

Black Clover Chapter 339 is most likely to continue affixing its perspective to Asta’s time in Hino Country. While it is possible for Tabata to instead shift perspectives, this seems incredibly unlikely considering there are still questions relevant in the immediate future of the series which need to be answered.

Further, even if Tabata were to switch perspectives, this would most likely not be for a full chapter or longer. The most likely scenario would be a follow-up on Nacht and the Black Bulls’ search for Asta, but even this seems unlikely to come any time before Asta’s training begins. As a result, fans can expect Black Clover Chapter 339 to continue focusing on Asta.

The most likely events to play out in the upcoming issue would likely be the introduction of the rest of the Ryuzen Seven, of which Yami Ichika is one of them. Combined with her being the sister of Yami Sukehiro, Asta’s captain in the Black Bulls, fans can expect the two to bond and grow closer, despite the apparent rocky start.

In terms of lore and worldbuilding, fans will also likely see heightened applications of Ki explained or teased more than they already have been. Many fans suspect Yami Ichika’s recent show of strength to be based in Ki, considering she didn’t appear to use magic and the designs of her powering up have never been seen in the series before.

Additionally, some are arguing that Ryuda’s supernatural powers of sight will also likely be explained as an extended use of Ki. If this isn’t the case, the most likely scenario is that Ryuda is also contracted with a Devil, whose magic would apparently be the ability to see things out of physical sight or that have not yet happened.

In any case, it’s clear that the series is building up to the reveal of a bigger power lurking in Hino Country beyond the new Sorcery power system. While Ryuda’s explanation of his powers alone was enough to foreshadow this, Ichika’s apparent use of a never-seen-before ability makes it almost certain.

Although this new ability or power may not be revealed in Black Clover Chapter 339, fans can certainly expect the upcoming issue to at least further tease this power. In either scenario, it’s incredibly likely that readers will yet again see the same exceptional narrative and artistic quality in Black Clover Chapter 339 as previous issues have had.

