Will there be a Kawaki Timeskip design before Boruto manga returns? Possibilities explored

The Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- manga is scheduled to be released on August 20, 2023, much to the hype and excitement of fans worldwide. On this occasion, the time-skip design of Boruto has been featured on the cover of Shueisha's V Jump magazine's October issue.

The first look at Sarada Uchiha's time-skip design was revealed in V Jump as well, making fans hopeful that Kawaki's time-skip character design will also be released prior to the return of the manga. There is a good possibility that Kawaki will also get his time-skip design, as it'll create more hype for the new installment of the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Exploring the possibilities of Kawaki's Timeskip design reveal before Boruto manga's return

Ikemoto's time-skip character desugn (Image via Ikemoto)

Manga illustrator Mikio Ikemoto gave fans a sneak peek of Kawaki's post-time-skip design a few months ago, with some select changes being made to the character's overall design. Kawaki's face was the main focus of Ikemoto's illustration, leaving the character's full design a mystery.

It has left fans to wonder whether Kawaki's full-time-skip design will be revealed before the release of Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- manga. With less than 10 days left for the manga to return from hiatus, the hype for Kawaki's time-skip design reveal is increasing within the fandom.

Post Time-skip character design (Image via Shueisha)

The time-skip design of Sarada and Boruto had already been revealed by Shueisha's V Jump magazine, and the fandom was thrilled with the first look of the characters. The young Uzumaki has also been featured on the cover of V Jump's October issue, with his time-skip design giving fans plenty of easter eggs.

On the other hand, Sarada's time-skip design has also been well received by fans, with many approving of Ikemoto's design choice for the character. Thus, the only important character left whose full-time-skip design is yet to be revealed is Kawaki. So, there's a high possibility that Kawaki's time-skip design will be revealed in the next few days.

Kawaki post time-skip design (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, no concrete information or leak about the design has been revealed, keeping fans on their toes with anticipation. It is important to note that the first chapter of the manga saw Kawaki fighting Boruto on the ruins of the Hokage Rock, with the entire Konoha Village seemingly destroyed.

Thus, fans already have a rough idea of what Kawaki would look like after the long-awaited time skip. However, it will be interesting to see whether Ikemoto makes any changes to Kawaki's design and shows how much he has improved as an illustrator in the last few years.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kawaki's timeskip design reveal (Image via Twitter)

Fans are eagerly anticipating the reveal of Kawaki's time-skip design and believe it'll be released before the return of the manga. Fans have loved these new time-skip character designs and have complimented the glow-up that Ikemoto gave Boruto and Sarada, making them look much more unique and badass.

These new designs have increased expectations among fans, causing them to believe Kawaki's time-skip design will be more unique than everyone else's. Kawaki is an exciting and beloved deuteragonist, and fans can currently only hope Ikemoto will do justice to his character and give him a cool time-skip design.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : Will Kawaki's timeskip design be released before Boruto manga's return? Yes No 0 votes