Every Easter Egg in Boruto's time-skip design that you might have missed

With V Jump magazine's October issue cover making its rounds online, fans have been hyped about Boruto's time-skip design. Given that Boruto -Two Blue Vortex- will be released on August 20, 2023, there are less than ten days remaining for the manga's return. Hence, the time-skip design only made fans crazier for what was to come.

Following the release of Boruto chapter 80, the manga series has gone on a hiatus, meaning to return with the time-skip story. Since then, fans have been waiting for the manga to drop the time-skip designs of the characters. While fans got a hint of Sarada's design a month ago, the new magazine cover revealed Boruto's full character design.

Boruto's time-skip design easter eggs explored

With Boruto's time-skip design being released, fans were left excited by the number of easter eggs they could find on the character. Boruto had lost his identity in the first part. However, in the second part, it seems like Ikemoto has designed the character in such a way that helps Boruto express his identity.

Firstly, he can be seen wearing a screw-like necklace, referencing his name Boruto, derived from the word "bolt." The name itself is a reference to Hinata's brother Neji, whose name was a reference to the word "nut." Hence, Neji and Boruto's names were paired, similar to how "nut and bolt" are paired together.

Following that, Boruto's time-skip design seemingly has several easter eggs, none of which have been openly revealed. Hence, one can only predict what each of them are, and what they refer to.

The character can also be seen wearing a spiral-shaped necklace, which most likely symbolizes the Uzumaki clan symbol. Boruto can be seen donning a badge-of-sorts that represents the symbol of the Hidden Leaf Village. This is placed on his left side.

Then, on his right side, two symbols can be seen but both of them haven't been revealed properly. The one on the top looks like a sun or sunflower. This could immediately be a reference to his sister Himawari, whose name means Sunflower.

The anime's 266th episode revealed Himawari's necklace during her academy arc. Given how it looks similar to a sun, fans have begun to wonder if Boruto is wearing Himawari's necklace.

As for the symbol on the bottom, it resembled that of the logo on Boruto's previous jacket. It seems like Ikemoto planned on not straying too far away from the character's original look while creating Boruto's time-skip design. Hence, he may have decided to keep parts of his original look in his new design, which is why the old jacket logo may not have been removed.

Lastly, Boruto can also be seen wearing a glove on his left arm. While Sasuke had given him the glove to hide his karma mark on his right hand, he is wearing his glove on his left arm, the reason for which could be revealed later in the series.

