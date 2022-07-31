Boruto proves the strongest kekkei genkai in Naruto is now past its prime

The advancement of ninja technology in Boruto is certainly not to be underestimated. As of late, even a new weapon can potentially outmatch the skills of one of the strongest kekkei genkai in Naruto - the Sharingan. The gifted eyes of the Uchiha are regarded as a god-tier jutsu in Naruto whose skills have pushed Sasuke into the ranks of the strongest shinobi of all time. But with the technological evolution of the modern ninja world, Boruto’s weapon can definitely outdo the basic skills of a Sharingan in every way!

In this regard, today we will compare Sharingan, the best kekkei genkai in Naruto, with the Gauntlet, a new weapon introduced in Boruto and see how the latter seemingly proves to be better.

The Sharingan is a double-edged sword in Naruto

The strongest kekkei genkai in Naruto does not come without a cost. While truly rewarding in its abilities and powers, the Sharingan also has plenty of cons. This is why not all the Uchihas can access or unlock all the abilities granted by their eyes.

Let’s see what makes the Sharingan so special in Naruto along with the downsides that comes with using it.

In its base form, the legendary kekkei genkai of the Uchiha clan provides its users with enhanced eyesight that allows them to see chakra. In doing so, the user of the Sharingan can effortlessly copy almost any jutsu they see that falls within their capacity. Additionally, the eyes also give them a peek into the future and predict their opponent's moves.

This is what makes shinobis like Sasuke and Kakashi incredibly strong and fearsome. No matter what jutsu their opponents use, a Sharingan wielder can copy it and use it for their own benefit. This can be seen in one of the most memorable fights in Naruto when Kakashi fought Zabuza.

But then again, using the powers of the Sharingan has its own disadvantages. One of the biggest downsides of this kekkei genkai is that it drains a huge portion of the user’s chakra. Prolonged usage of this Justu can leave its users really exhausted, taking a toll on their stamina. This is where the Gauntlet first showed in Boruto: Naruto the Movie has proved the legendary Sharingan to be past its prime.

How is the Gauntlet of Boruto better than the Sharingan?

The Gauntlet was introduced in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This incredibly powerful tool was introduced in the first chapter of Boruto,which effectively showed its great potential. The abilities of the Gauntlet were first demonstrated by Konohamaru, who showed how it can easily replicate almost any jutsu with the help of a small scroll containing the jutsu.

This means that any shinobi, even without training their chakra levels, can utilize the Gauntlet to use high-level jutsus. Konhamaru showed this by performing Shikamaru’s Shadow Possession jutsu, which would have been impossible for him to perform under normal circumstances.

The Gauntlet, thus, has a similar functionality to the Sharingan. But its key advantage is that it can work without requiring chakra. This makes the abilities of the Sharingan outdated as the gauntlet can easily substitute it, the former draining a considerable amount of chakra when using the powers granted by the it.

The only limitation to using this gadget seems to be running out of jutsu scrolls, which means the user will no longer be able to use the Gauntlet anymore. It does not affect the innate chakra of the user. Therefore, the shinobi can then rely on their skills and jutsus in such a scenario.

Masashi Kishimoto has done a great job painting the picture of technological advancement where years of research have enabled the discovery of a gadget to rival the godly Sharingan. Although the Gauntlet does not compare to the evolved abilities of the Mangekyou Sharingan, it still manages to prove that the basic Sharingan is no longer a threat in the face of the advanced ninja technology.

