9 Naruto characters who were born with the wrong Kekkei Genkai

One of the most exciting concepts inside Naruto's world has to be the Kekkei Genkai. These unique types of Jutsus are only available to those with compatible genetic material. Although the most prominent ones are the iconic Dojutsu, like the Sharingan or Byakugan, several others have been featured in the series at one point or another.

Even if these special abilities give ninjas a considerable edge in a battle, they were not always given to the right people. Some Naruto characters would have benefited greatly from having a Kekkei Genkai different from the one they were born with. In this list, we will talk about 9 such characters and what ability would have suited them best.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion and contains spoilers.

Mei Terumi and 8 other Naruto characters who would have been better off with another Kekkei Genkai

1) Haku Yuki (Byakugan)

Haku would have been one of the most potent Byakugan users (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Yuki clan's unique ability gave them the power to control the water surrounding them and create ice. Haku used this power to create mirrors to protect his body from enemies. Although these ice mirrors were deadly weapons in his hands, he would have been best suited for a more strategic kind of Kekkei Genkai like the Byakugan.

Haku's fighting style was about speed and precision, precisely what Hyuga's gentle fist is about. With Haku's control over Senbon needles, giving him the Byakugan would have created one of the most deadly and terrifying ninjas ever.

2) Mei Terumi (Ice release)

Mei as seen in the show (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Mei was the fifth Mizukage of Kirigakure and a powerful Kunoichi who had no issues fighting and looked graceful while doing it too. Due to her homeland being the Mist Village, it makes sense that one of her Kekkei Genkai is Boil Release, a combination of Water and Fire natures.

On the other hand, giving her lava release, a combination of Earth and Fire natures, seems kind of out of character for such an elegant fighter. Thus, Mei would have significantly benefited from having Yuki's clan Ice Release.

Not only would this Kekkei Genkai better suit her fighting style, but it would also create a deadly combination with her Boil Release. By spreading her corrosive mist while hidden inside ice mirrors, her opponents will not have the chance to figure out where the vapor is coming from before being taken down by its devastating power.

3) Yamato (Sharingan)

Yamato could have done his job better with a Sharingan (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Although inhumane, fans must admit that Orochimaru's experiments were surprisingly effective when attempting to recreate a Kekkei Genkai. That is why it would have been better for Yamato to have been born with a Sharingan instead of Wood Release.

Orochimaru was obsessed with power and was convinced that knowing all the Jutsus in the world would have made him the strongest Ninja on Earth. Instead of trying to recreate the Sharingan, he used Hashirama's cells to fabricate a child who could use Wood Release.

Von @YUUxxEVE So that's why Naruto was thrusted into Kakashi and Yamato's care. Wood style and Sharingan can control the kyuubi. So that's why Naruto was thrusted into Kakashi and Yamato's care. Wood style and Sharingan can control the kyuubi.

Besides that, Yamato would have been more effective in his task of controlling the Kyuubi inside of Naruto if he had been granted the Sharingan. We know that most people possessing this Dojutsu have control over the Tail-beasts. If Yamato had this ability, many problems would have been avoided.

4) Yukimi Iburi (Byakugan)

Yukimi lost her entire clan (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Yukimi was the last living member of the Iburi clan, a family with a Kekkei Genkai that was more of a curse than a blessing. They had the remarkable ability to transform their entire bodies into smoke clouds. While, at first, this may seem like a potent ability for a ninja to have, the Iburi clan never figure out how to control it.

It was not until Orochimaru appeared that they gained some control over their own powers. Nonetheless, the price to pay for this was far greater than they would have imagined, considering Orochimaru killed almost all of them in the process of curing their ailment.

AnimuMan @man_animu Yukimi cutest girl in all of Naruto !!! Yukimi cutest girl in all of Naruto !!! https://t.co/jfHRwOOljJ

If Yukimi had been born with the Byakugan, she could have used its power to observe the Chakra flow in her family's body. This would have helped her figure out a way to cure them, preventing the tragedy that befell her, and would have allowed her to still be with her family.

5) Yakumo Kurama (Sharingan)

Yakumo was too powerful for her own good (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

The Kurama clan is a family conformed by masters of Genjutsu. This is due to their Kekkei Genkai, which grants them a superior level of proficiency with such techniques. Still, this power comes with its drawbacks as well, as every few years, a clan member will be born without control over their powers.

Yakumo was one of the individuals in her family to be born with this curse. She was unable to fully control it because her power was so immense. This caused her mind to snap in two and created a new personality interested in killing.

For Yakumo, having the Sharingan and its powerful Genjutsu would have been several times better than being cursed by her power. She would still be able to become a Genjutsu specialist without having to fear for her life constantly.

6) Sakon and Ukon (Jugo’s family Kekkei Genkai)

Sakon and Ukon fought better separated (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sakon and Ukon are some of the least remembered Naruto villains, which is a shame because their Kekkei Genkai was fascinating. They had the power to control their bodies on a molecular level, going as far as to merge their molecules with their enemies to destroy their bodies from the inside.

Unfortunately, this ability had a glaring weakness, as they would die if the body they inhabited passed away. Their Kekkei Genkai was nothing more than an intriguing ability that was not as useful in combat as expected. They fought better by using the Second Stage curse mark, which enabled them to have their own body.

🌟twins of the day🌟 @twinsoftheday the creepy twins of the day are Sakon and Ukon from Naruto the creepy twins of the day are Sakon and Ukon from Naruto 🍒the creepy twins of the day are Sakon and Ukon from Naruto🍒 https://t.co/ZIYsQtfq1y

If, instead of their power, they had Jugo's clan's ability to become monsters, they would have been much more effective as enemies. They were skilled fighters who would have dominated any opponent if they had the power to absorb natural energy passively.

7) Kimimaro Kaguya (Jogan)

Kimimaro's power would deteriorate his fragile body (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Kimimaro was the last living member of the battle-crazy Kaguya clan. The members of this clan were direct descendants of Kaguya Otsutsuki herself, meaning their bloodline had extraordinary abilities, like the Shikotsumyaku.

Thanks to this Kekkei Genkai, the members of the Kaguya clan had the power to control, extract, and even recreate the bones inside their bodies. Because of this compelling ability, they were all obsessed with fighting, except for Kimimaro, who was always different from the rest.

As a direct descendant of Kaguya, Kimimaro's life would have been better if he had been able to awaken the Jogan. This ability was exclusive to the Otsutsuki clan, and it allowed them to detect if there was danger nearby. Not only would this power save him from worsening his terminal illness, but it would also have warned him about Orochimaru as a child.

8) Kajura (Storm Release)

🍃 @DattebayoPosts La naturaleza de Magnetismo (磁性, Jisei) es usado por Toroi, el Tercer Kazekage, Shukaku, Gaara, Naruto, Rasa, Bunpuku, Shinki y Kajūra. Esta naturaleza permite el uso del Elemento Imán (磁遁, Jiton). Se crea al utilizar simultáneamente las naturalezas del Viento y la Tierra. La naturaleza de Magnetismo (磁性, Jisei) es usado por Toroi, el Tercer Kazekage, Shukaku, Gaara, Naruto, Rasa, Bunpuku, Shinki y Kajūra. Esta naturaleza permite el uso del Elemento Imán (磁遁, Jiton). Se crea al utilizar simultáneamente las naturalezas del Viento y la Tierra. https://t.co/NUMsH3eLks

Kajura was a terrorist member of the mysterious Ishigakure. He was a mercenary with the Magnet Release's power, the same power Gaara used to control sand. He used this power to create a massive version of himself called the Lighting God Self.

For a man whose entire persona is based around lighting, it would have made much more sense to give him the powerful Storm Release. This ability is all about creating lighting bolts and even lasers that users can control at will. It is a shame that the Lighting God will never be able to use the ultimate lightning-related Kekkei Genkai.

9) Toneri (Ranmaru’s Kekkei Genkai)

Toneri was a little underwhelming as a villain (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto The Movie: The Last)

Toneri was the main villain in Naruto the Last and the last living member of the Moon branch of the Otsutsuki clan. He was searching for another pair of eyes capable of using Byakugan to awaken his Tenseigan.

With this new Dojutsu, he obtained powers similar to Naruto's in his Sage of the Six Paths mode. Nonetheless, he was defeated relatively easily by the blonde Ninja and Hinata during their fight on the moon.

Toneri's quest for a power superior to the Byakugan would have been over if he had heard about Ranmaru's Dojutsu. This little kid's eyes had most of the abilities the Hyuga clan's eyes possess.

Additionally, he could create a powerful Genjutsu that most people cannot escape from and imbue another person with his own life force. Toneri would have been unstoppable if he had been born with these eyes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far