Naruto: Which village do you belong to, based on your zodiac?

Zodiac signs, when paired with one of the most popular shonen of all time, Naruto, can result in exciting answers. The anime is filled with the presence of many different villages having their distinctiveness. And while nothing is set in stone, it is quite a thrilling experience to find out which village you would have belonged to according to your zodiac sign.

Every village in the world of Naruto is unique in its geographical features and the kind of shinobi it raises. Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto has done a great job creating a new world for ninjas very similar to reality.

If you’re a Naruto fan looking for a fun read, you have stumbled upon the right article! Make sure to read to the end to unravel which village your zodiac lands you in if you were a shinobi in the world of Naruto.

Which village in Naruto are you from according to your zodiac sign?

1) Konohagakure - Capricorn

Capricorns are known to be ambitious, hardworking, and enterprising. This falls completely in line with Konoha, the village of the main protagonist Naruto. In the anime, we see most shinobis from the Hidden Leaf Village being extremely driven in achieving their goals and enthusiastic about life.

If you are a Capricorn with a relentless drive towards realizing your goals, you would be a perfect fit for Konoha!

2) Sunagakure - Aquarius

Sunagakure (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sunagakure is the hidden sand village of the Land of the Wind, home to one of Naruto’s closest friends, Gaara. The greatest qualities residing within Aquarians are their advanced thinking, self-reliance, cleverness, and optimism.

The elemental sign of an Aquarius is air, making Sunagakure the perfect fit for them.

3) Amegakure - Pisces

greenseeker @greenseeker1 Then and now, the village hidden in the rain breeds desperation and pain. #Boruto Then and now, the village hidden in the rain breeds desperation and pain. #Boruto https://t.co/CCeBbeerYG

People who belong to the Zodiac of Pisces are not only super intuitive and unselfish but are also wise, imaginative, compassionate, and emotionally aware. As such, it makes Amegakure or the Village Hidden by Rain the perfect residence for you.

This village was home to Nagato, more popularly referred to as Pain by Naruto fans, who had all the qualities we had mentioned.

4) Iwagakure - Aries

Iwagakure or the Hidden Stone Village is a great place for anyone with the Zodiac Aries. Such people are always known to be ambitious, good organizers, optimistic, honest, and driven by their attraction towards peace.

The infamous Tsuchikage Onoki using the Dust Release came from this village and while he had connections with the Akatsuki, the leader always chose his actions only to maintain peace and order within his village.

5) Yukigakure - Taurus

Yukigakure (Image via Studio Pierrot)

People with the Taurus zodiac are characterized by their intelligence, elegance, and honesty in life. But they can also be incredibly stubborn and oftentimes lazy. The Village Hidden Among Snow or Yukigakure seems to be a great match for them since the shinobis of this village remain strong in their resilience against an evil tyrant. In Naruto, they also possess the power to manipulate ice to their will, signifying their elegant power.

6) Uzushiogakure - Gemini

Uzushiogakure (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Geminis are usually really clever and flexible. You never know what’s going on in their minds since they can be extroverted at times while keeping their intentions at bay. If you’re a Gemini, Uzushiogakure or the Hidden Eddy Village is ideal for you! The shinobis from there tend to be inquisitive thinkers and can adapt to any kind of surroundings.

7) Kusagakure - Cancer

Kusagakure (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kusagakure, or the Village Hidden in the Grass, is a model village for those with the Cancer zodiac symbol. Such people are quite intuitive, loyal, self-protective, security-seeking, and also moody. This village is skilled in diplomacy and has an abundance of natural beauty. Additionally, it also holds one of the most brutal prison facilities - the Hozuki Castle. Appearances can indeed be deceiving, and anyone belonging to the Cancer zodiac will find Kusagakure a perfect abode.

8) Leo - Kumogakure

Psyhiris @psyhiris Jay ☔️ @twoshellz killer bee vs sasuke in naruto gotta be one of the most humbling fights in anime killer bee vs sasuke in naruto gotta be one of the most humbling fights in anime https://t.co/WsbW2tc3iz Hidden Cloud Village built different. twitter.com/twoshellz/stat… Hidden Cloud Village built different. twitter.com/twoshellz/stat…

Leos are widely-renowned for their natural leadership skills, consciousness, compassion, and the possession of a big heart. This makes Kumogakure or the Hidden Cloud Village in the Land of Lightning a flawless fit for them!

The infamous Fourth Raikage A, who displayed his leadership qualities when handling Sasuke and Naruto as well as his brother Killer B, comes from this village. If you’re a Leo, you probably have already noticed similarities with these characters and Kumogakure is undoubtedly a great village for you!

9) Virgo - Nadeshiko Village

Virgos are usually very practical, logical, and systematic in their approach. Aspiring to be a perfectionist, they achieve their skills through consistent hard work and diligence. This falls perfectly in line with the shinobis from Nadeshiko Village, a stronghold where Kunoichis train themselves super hard to find their perfect partner by challenging their counterparts.

10) Libra - Yugakure

Yugakure (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Libras often appear friendly, cozy, and extroverted with their focus on attaining peace and harmony. They despise injustice and use their qualities against such atrocities. In this regard, the Village Hidden in Hot Water or Yugakure is an absolute match for them. This village in Naruto values pacifism and prides itself on being a land that has forgotten wars.

11) Scorpio - Otogakure

Otogakure (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Scorpios sting! If you’re a Scorpio, you are also probably blessed with traits like determination, bravery, and ambitiousness while also accounting for some negativities like jealousy, resentment, and secrecy. This effectively makes Otogakure or the Village Hidden by Sound your perfect home.

The village appears normal in every way from the outside but holds secrets like having laboratories and hideouts spread all over. This was the place for Orochimaru’s experiments, and if you are also someone who likes to take pleasure in such activities, you have your answer!

12) Sagittarius - Tsukigakure

Tsukigakure (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsukigakure or the Hidden Moon Village is a great place for people with the Sagittarius Zodiac. In this village, it is customary to always provide a warm welcome to strangers and new visitors.

Most Sagittarius have the qualities to be sympathetic, faithful, sensitive, and knowledgeable. Tsukigakure is a beautiful residence for such passionate and emotional people.

