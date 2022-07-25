How did Naruto master the Earth Style Jutsu?

For the most part, Naruto Uzumaki is a Wind Style user in the anime. However, later on he ended up learning all the nature releases, including the Earth Style.

However, since the anime does not make it very apparent to the viewers, several fans are still unaware of how exactly he managed to learn it. Therefore, in this article, a brief discussion has been made regarding how the main protagonist was able to master the Earth Style Jutsu and use it later in the series.

It is important to mention that there will be a few spoilers from the latter part of the anime. Hence, those who have not watched the complete series might want to hold on before reading through it.

Naruto was able to master Earth Style through the power of Shukaku in the anime

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto received a small piece of every Tailed Beast within himself. This also included the One-Tailed Beast, Shukaku, which previously existed within Gaara at the beginning of the anime.

The reason for how he achieved that power is a different story altogether. However, it is safe to mention that it was because of Shukaku that Naruto was able to use Earth Style Jutsu. In fact, it was Shukaku's power which enabled him to learn Magnet Style as well.

Shukaku itself uses Magnet release, Wind Release as well as Earth Release. Magnet release is something that arrives from a combination of both Earth release and Wind release. Naruto is already a pro in Wind release. Thus, after receiving Shukaku's power, he gained the knowledge of Earth release and, consequently, Magnet release.

However, his proficiency in Earth release still did not reach its peak until he acquired the power of Sage of Six Paths. It was one of the most memorable moments in the anime when Hagoromo Otsutsuki arrived and provided him with the Six Paths power.

This, in turn, enhanced his abilities to the maximum, allowing him to use all five Nature releases. Sadly, he did not use the Earth style as much during his fight in the Fourth Great Ninja War, but viewers can still see it in use if they watch Boruto.

In any case, it is important to remember that mastering all five Nature releases and the associated Kekkei Genkai is not that easy. In fact, even the strongest Jonin can barely master two Nature releases in their entire lifetime.

Jiraya, for instance, did not have access to Lightning Release. At the same time, Kakashi was never able to master things like Boil Release, Magnet Release or Lava Release, despite having access to all five Nature releases. So learning all five Nature Releases and possessing three different Kekkei Genkai at his disposal is definitely an exceptional feat on Naruto's part.

Moreover, if it were not for the help of the various Tailed Beast chakra and Sage of Six Paths chakra, he would not have achieved fame and victory in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

