Sasuke Retsuden manga: Where to read, release dates, and more

The Sasuke Retsuden manga is set to be released on Sunday, October 23 at 12 AM JST. Since it was confirmed earlier this year, the series has been eagerly anticipated by fans, who are eager to see how the manga adaptation will turn out. The story was originally done as a light novel, with a manga adaptation having been announced earlier in 2022.

Despite the fact that the story was previously available as a light novel, many fans expressed excitement at being able to read it for the first time. It seems that the Sasuke Retsuden manga will be more accessible for fans of the Naruto franchise than the same story was in its previously published light novel format.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the Sasuke Retsuden manga, as well as speculates on what fans can expect.

Sasuke Retsuden manga marks return of Naruto franchise serialization focused on original series’ characters

Release date and time, where to read

As previously stated, the Sasuke Retsuden manga is set to release on Sunday, October 23 at 12 AM JST. For most international viewers, the manga will be available on Saturday, October 22, with times varying by time zone and region. Select international viewers will still see the series released in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 23 at varying local times.

Fans can read the series either via Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that let readers check out the first and latest three issues of a series. The latter, on the other hand, is a paid, subscription-based app that gives viewers access to an entire series.

The issue is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM, Saturday, October 22

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM, Saturday, October 22

British Daylight Time: 4 PM, Saturday, October 22

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Saturday, October 22

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Saturday, October 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Saturday, October 22

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Sunday, October 23

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30 AM, Sunday, October 23

What to expect (speculative)

With the Sasuke Retsuden series focusing on the legendary Uchiha himself, fans can expect his presence to dominate the majority of the series. Considering how heavily featured his wife, Sakura Haruno, is in promotional artwork for the series, fans can count on her playing a key role in the main events as well.

The plot sees Sasuke infiltrate a local prison in the Land of Fire on his own accord, apparently to find someone or something that is hiding within its walls. Additionally, it is likely that this will be a mission related to his role as the Shadow Hokage, which means that his actions may cause friction in his relationship with Naruto, the actual Hokage.

Promotional artwork for the series also features an Uzumaki clan ninja as the main antagonist, based on the position this character is placed in and their fiery red hair. This shade of hair perfectly matches that of Kushina, Karin, and Mito Uzumaki, essentially all but cementing his Uzumaki heritage.

That being said, this information is still speculative as of this article’s writing, with the Sasuke Retsuden manga not yet available. Once it releases this weekend, however, fans should have a better idea of exactly what the series’ plot will focus on.

