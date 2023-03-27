Bleach: TYBW releases special synergy edition PV ahead of encore broadcast

On Monday, March 27, the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the Bleach: TYBW anime series released a special edition preview for the series’ first cour. The preview showcased the “Synergy Edition” of the first cour preview, which is set to begin an encore broadcast this Sunday.

The Bleach: TYBW series is a continuation of the 2004 anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tite Kubo’s original manga series, simply titled Bleach. The TYBW suffix for the latest anime adaptation comes from this new project focusing solely on adapting the final arc of the series of the same name, which the original 2004 series did not do before ending.

While the second cour is still quite a few months away with a July 2023 release window, the Synergy Edition preview has nevertheless reinvigorated fans’ excitement for the series. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news on the rebroadcast of the first cour of Studio Pierrot’s Bleach: TYBW anime series.

Bleach: TYBW’s first cour encore broadcast set to bridge final gap to release of new episodes in July 2023

As mentioned above, the encore broadcast of the first cour of the Bleach: TYBW anime series will begin at 5:30 PM Japanese Standard Time on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The official tweet also yet again confirms that the current release window for the 2nd cour of the series can be expected in July 2023, though an exact date has yet to be finalized.

However, the timing of the encore broadcast’s beginning would suggest that the release date for the second cour is mid-July at the earliest with the first cour having 13 episodes, assuming no breaks are taken from the weekly rebroadcasting of these episodes. The fact that the final episode of the first cour's encore broadcast is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 25, 2023, supports this.

It’s also unlikely that the adaptation team will begin airing episodes from the second cour immediately after the first cour ends. One advantage of doing so is that it increases anticipation for the series' return with new content, such as releasing additional trailers at the end of June following the conclusion of the encore.

In any case, it appears unlikely that new material for the series will be released before mid-July, and the encore broadcast dates support this idea. A release date in the latter half of July seems much more likely, especially with Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s official release date recently being announced as July 6, 2023, at Anime Japan 2023.

Follow along for more Bleach: TYBW anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes