Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83 is set to release on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 12 AM JST. With Kafka Hibino making the save at the last moment in the previous issue, fans can expect the next chapter to begin Kafka’s fight against Kaiju No. 13. If Kafka is successful against his adversary, it may set off a chain reaction in which humanity gains the upper hand.

However, there is unfortunately no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83 to kick off Kafka Hibino vs. Kaiju No. 13 in full-fledged fashion

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83 will be released at 12 AM JST on Friday, March 31, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, such as Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83 will be available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Central European Time: 4 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Friday, March 31, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Friday, March 31, 2023

Chapter 82 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82 began with Rin Shinonome sharing his backstory, elaborating heavily on his relationship with First Division Captain Gen Narumi. A quick recap of the current situation was given before this, with custom-built Kaiju going after specific targets they have an advantage over.

The scene then shifted back to Shinonome, who was in absolute awe of how hopeless humanity’s current fight seems. Platoon Leader Tachibana was about to be eaten by Kaiju No. 13, being heavily injured to the point of being unable to defend himself. Shinonome was ordered to back up Tachibana, who remembered Narumi’s words to him as this order came in.

Shinonome got the attention of the Kaiju, but was hit and sent flying as a result. She then remembers her early days in the defense force, wanting nothing but to get Narumi’s acknowledgment. Shinonome is seen training herself tirelessly until being acknowledged by Narumi and promoted to platoon leader.

The scene then returned to the present, where Shinonome steeled herself and continued to get No. 13’s attention. She is determined to sacrifice herself to get intel and buy time for Narumi, launching an all-out assault. Unfortunately, Shinonome is eventually caught and about to be killed by No. 13, when Kafka Hibino suddenly appears and makes the save as the issue ends.

What to expect (speculative)

With the reappearance of Kafka Hibino to the front lines, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83 is likely to start kicking the war against the identified Kaiju into overdrive. Similarly, fans can expect Leno Ichikawa to appear in upcoming issues as well, with his presence likely being another bolstering factor for humanity’s chances.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83, however, will likely focus primarily on Kafka’s fight versus Kaiju No. 13. It’s unclear exactly how long the fight will last, with No. 13 possibly being Kafka’s ideal mismatch. In any case, a fight between the two of some yet-known length is set to begin in the coming issues of the series.

