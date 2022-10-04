Who is Shea-Lynn Noyes from The Real Love Boat? Meet the sports journalist from Toronto

The Real Love Boat is set to help 12 singles find their happily ever after. Join the show on October 5 as it sets sail on the horizon of love. The CBS show will revolve around contestants as they attempt to find love in the middle of the Mediterranean. The show will include three members of the Princess Cruises as they try to play cupids for those looking for love.

The 28-year-old Shea-Lynn Noyes, a sports journalist and model, is amongst the contestants ready to find someone who can be their anchor.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Inspired by the long-running scripted classic about vacationers aboard a luxury Princess Cruises ship, it’s full-steam ahead on CBS for The Real Love Boat. And it’s all about romance, chronicling the adventures of real-life singles brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One."

It continues:

"Assuming they navigate the compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way, only one lucky couple will win a cash bounty and ultimate luxury Princess Cruise. The Real Love Boat —come aboard, they’re expecting you."

Meet Shea-Lynn Noyes, architect turned journalist and a model on The Real Love Boat

The sports journalist is a former athlete. Shea-Lynn Noyes from The Real Love Boat was actively into sports and won multiple awards and nominations from 2012 to 2017. In her bio on her website, she said:

"I knew that if I wanted to shake my feelings of unfulfillment, I would need to re-shape my life based on my interests."

Her experience as a basketball player at college level helped her develop an insight of appreciation for the game both from the point of view of a fan and an athlete.

Noyes believes that she finds different ways of telling stories about the fast-paced world of sports and is able to bring a human touch to it.

While it seems like sports must have been an obvious career path, Noyes spent three years working as an architect.

The architect-turned-journalist is a model as well and has been working with LeDrew Models since 2020. The upcoming The Real Love Boat star appeared in Bet 99 Sportsbook and Casino’s International Women’s Day campaign alongside Alysha Newman and Meghan Chayka.

Noyes recently took to Twitter to announce her presence on the show, stating that life is full of surprises.

Shea-Lynn Noyes @SheaLynnNoyes 🛳 Life is full of SURPRISES! Y’all get ready to sail away with me and embark on my wildest adventure yet! Watch my journey on The #RealLoveBoat , premiering Wednesday, October 5th on CBS. Life is full of SURPRISES! Y’all get ready to sail away with me and embark on my wildest adventure yet! Watch my journey on The #RealLoveBoat, premiering Wednesday, October 5th on CBS.❤️🛳 https://t.co/8bsaZavDTA

It further read:

"Y'all get really to sail away with me and embark on my wildest adventure yet!"

More about The Real Love Boat

The show is inspired by a scripted show that aired from 1977 to 1986. It’s been around 36 years since the show, and the maker has decided to bring it back with a more unfiltered, real version.

Other contestants to appear on the show along with Noyes are Michael Gonzalez, Daniel Cooper, Brett De Laura, Emily Stone, Brooke White, Marty Hassett, Jordon Malabanan, Forrest Jones, Nicole Wong, Nathan Kroger, and Alisa Shah.

The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Productions and Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha, and Jay Bienstock are the executive producers for Eureka.

Tune in on Wednesday, October 5 at 9 pm ET on CBS.

