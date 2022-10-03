Who is Captain Paolo Arrigo? The Real Love Boat star loves to cook

Captain Paolo Arrigo is all set to steer The Real Love Boat to help 12 singles from Australia find love on the luxury Princess Cruises ship. The series premieres Wednesday, October 5 at 9 pm PT/ET on the CBS Television Network.

The captain will play an important role in the matchmaking of the contestants and navigating the "Love Boat", along with crew members Ezra Freeman (Bartender) and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director), just like the beloved original scripted series The Love Boat.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Singles experienced in the ups and downs of romance come together on THE REAL LOVE BOAT to find a true love connection while visiting and competing in some of the world's most beautiful cities, including Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens and more.”

The Real Love Boat Captain Paolo Arrigo also loves woodworking

With over 40 combined years of working in the industry, The Real Love Boat Captain Paolo Arrigo, along with other crew members will “bring their real-world expertise to help the Singles look for love in this adventure of a lifetime.”

As per his Instagram, Arrigo is “Just another Captain who loves cooking!….and also loves woodworking.” His Insta profile is proof of his love as it is filled with pictures of delicious delicacies and his amazing craftsmanship.

The 46-years-old captain from Italy is a highly accomplished mariner whose career spans more than a quarter-century at sea. After serving a year in the Italian Coast Guard, he joined Princess Cruises as a deck cadet in 1996.

Prior to working, he completed his education at I.T. Nautico "Caio Duilio" Messina.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Arrigo also works as a Fleet Operation O.C.E.A.N. Project Director at Carnival Corporation.

On The Real Love Boat, Paolo will be responsible for 3,560 guests aboard the MedallionClass ship. He will also keep an eye on the cupid crew, making sure that the singles don’t steer off course as they sail the mesmerizing waters of the Mediterranean.

As per Paramount, Captain Paolo Arrigo is looking forward to the new adventure on the boat. He stated:

“As the custodians of the original and beloved Love Boat TV series, it is an honour to participate in a new and contemporary rendition of the show and help our Australian guests find love like the series. It is also a wonderful opportunity to introduce Australian viewers to cruising and show why it’s one of the most-loved holidays on offer.”

The Real Love Boat is based on 1970s sitcom

The Real Love Boat is based on the 1970s sitcom, The Love Boat. The original show aired from 1977 to 1987, showcasing the fun and romantic journey of its passengers and crew aboard the Pacific Princess.

The Love Boat starred Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange, Fred Grandy, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes, and Jill Whelan. Comparing the original and the new one, CBS's CEO and President George Cheeks said in a statement, via Deadline:

“The Love Boat is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries.”

Tune in on Wednesday on CBS to watch the all-new show The Real Love Boat. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

