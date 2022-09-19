Who are Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell? Married couple is all set to co-host The Real Love Boat 2022

CBS's new reality show The Real Love Boat, which is currently the talk of the town, is set to be hosted by successfully married couple Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn. The couple has been together for the past 15 years and recently celebrated their togetherness. Married since 2007, they have been going strong ever since.

The Real Love Boat is a rebooted version of the famous scripted reality show, The Love Boat. However, the new show will be an unscripted series which will feature real-life singles staying on a ship to find the love of their life while they perform tasks in some of the most romantic places in the world.

The show will premiere on October 5, 2022, and its official synopsis reads:

Throughout the season, Singles embark on destination dates and compete in challenges to test couples' compatibility and chemistry, while earning valuable rewards. The romantic waters will be tested when new Singles come aboard, and those who don't find a match will "Shove Off" and be left behind at port. After nearly one month at sea, one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series' exclusive cruise line partner.

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn from The Real Love Boat share two daughters

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn got married on July 14, 2007, and share 13-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie. The Real Love Boat hosts met at a 2005 Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas after Rebecca's separation from John Stamos, whom she married in 1998.

Rebecca came to Jerry's notice when she was standing in the VIP line. Looking at her completely blew his mind. Hence, he started doing various things at the pool party to grab Romijn's attention. After they started talking, they got along really well and also exchanged numbers.

The couple then went on to enjoy many dates in Las Vegas during which Jerry would drop Romijn at her place from the airport.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jerry joked about being together for 15 years and how it feels to make it this far.

He said:

"We haven't thought really about it because I think we're both shocked that we made it this far. We're still getting over just the shock of still being married."

Jerry also gifted her a ring on their anniversary and further mentioned:

"It has a stone in it. It's not the cleanest stone, but I mean, I tried. I tried."

On the occasion of their anniversary, Romijn shared a series of pictures of the duo over the years and captioned the post:

"Still smiling after all these years. Happy 15th Anniversary @mrjerryoc Love you!!"

Nevertheless, Jerry and Rebecca are on good terms with John Stamos and there is no bad blood between them.

The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Prods in association with Buster Prods. Chris Culver, Paul Franklin and Wes Dening serve as executive producers for Eureka while Scott Helmstedter is EPing on behalf of Princess Cruises.

Viewers can watch the premiere of The Real Love Boat on October 5 on CBS.

