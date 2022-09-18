Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who is Fleur East and which shows have you seen her in so far?

Known for her hit number 1 single Sax, Fleur East started out as a singer and a reality TV show participant on The X Factor in 2011. Fleur is now a radio presenter on Hits Radio Network and is married to Marcel Badiane-Robin.

She is inspired by singers like Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys and Rihanna. Fleur has described her music style as urban-inspired with a few twists and her early work was influenced by drum and bass artists.

She has featured on many TV shows (competitive and non-competitive) like I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Don’t Rock the Boat.

More about Strictly Come Dancing season 20 contestant Fleur East

Born in 1987, Fleur East is a popular singer, radio presenter and rapper. She was raised in Walthamstow, London with her twin sister Keshia, who is now a make-up artist. Fleur attended the Holy Family Technology College and then the Queen Mary University of London, where she received a degree in journalism and contemporary history.

She worked as a vocalist for BBC Radio 1 in 2011 after her short stint on The X Factor. She was also featured on DJ Fresh’s song Turn It Up. She worked as a waitress in a London nightclub and as a fitness model with the agency W Athletic. After competing on The X Factor and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, East started hosting the Saturday Morning show on the Hits Radio Network in 2019.

She is known for her solo songs and albums like Love, Sax and Flashbacks, More and More, Size, Lucky, and Fearless.

TV shows Fleur East has appeared on

The X Factor

East competed in The X Factor season 2 with her girl group Addictiv Ladies but was eliminated from the show after the first week. At the time, the group was being mentored by Simon Cowell. After facing some tough times, East re-auditioned for The X-factor in 2014. She also appeared on The X Factor: One Year On.

She received three 'yes' votes to participate in The X Factor season 11. Fleur became the runner-up of the competition after receiving 34.3% votes as compared to Ben Haenow’s 57.2%

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Fleur participated in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! In 2018. She received the fourth position in the competition and was eliminated on Day 21 with 15.36% votes.

Celebrity Chase

Fleur participated in the spin-off version of the show The Chase with her former campmates Rita Simons, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and James McVey in 2019. The contestant's goal was to win money for the charity but failed to do so.

Don't Rock the Boat

Fleur East participated in the challenge in 2020, where she was asked to row more than 500 miles along with 5 other celebrities on her team. In total, 12 celebrities toured from St Ives in Cornwall to Wales and then up to Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Other than that, Fleur East has also been featured on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Between the Covers as a performer and panelist respectively. She has also made guest appearances on Sunday Brunch, Loose Women and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Fleur also appeared on the TV series Ted Lasso three times in 2021 and played the role of Jaylah Vivienne.

Fans can see Fleur East's dance performance on Strictly Come Dancing on BBC on the launch date, September 23 at 7 pm ET.

