Who is Melanie Blatt? All about singer and Celebrity MasterChef 2022 contender

Twenty popular faces from the United Kingdom are competing against each other in the new season of UK's Celebrity MasterChef! One of them is singer Melanie Blatt, who is participating in the show with the likes of heavyweight boxer Chris Eubank, former McFly star Danny Jones, and many more renowned stars.

Melanie Blatt is a 47-year-old English singer, who rose to fame in 1997 as a member of the popular girl group, All Saints. The band has five number one singles, two multi-platinum albums, and two BRIT Awards to their name.

Melanie Blatt is a member of the renowned English band, All Saints

After rising to prominence in the 90s due to her involvement with All Saints, Melanie Blatt started pursuing her solo music career with the release of her debut single, Do Me Wrong, in 2003.

However, her first solo album was canceled, and she was later dropped by her recording label. Melanie also collaborated with Artful Dodger on his track, TwentyFourSeven.

Later, Melanie released another single, See Me. It peaked at 78 in the UK charts while offering her decent success. She wrote this song for the 2005 movie, Robots, but the song was not released on the movie's soundtrack album. However, See Me was used during the end credits of the film.

See Me also has a music video that involves some footage from the movie, transitioned with Blatt's footage.

While the singer was gearing up to release a solo album, it was put on hold again due to an All Saints reunion. The group sold over 10 million records globally, making them one of the best-selling groups of all time.

All Saints parted ways in 2001, after which Melanie appeared in interesting projects including Leigh Francis' sketch show, Bo' Selecta!, Angela and Friends, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here NOW, and The F Word. She also hosted ITV2's The Hot Desk.

She appeared as a judge on New Zealand's X Factor. In 2014, All Saints reunited again to support the Backstreet Boys' 2014 tour, In A World Like This. Melanie Blatt performed with her group members - Nicole Appleton, Shaznay Lewis, and Natalie Appleton in places including Dublin, Glasgow, London, and Manchester.

According to Bustle, the singer can be spotted DJ-ing at several Pride events around the United Kingdom. She also attends music festivals like Mighty Hoopla.

Melanie Blatt's involvement with UK's MasterChef 2022

Taking to her social media platform, Melanie Blatt announced her involvement with the UK's MasterChef 2022. She posted a picture of herself wearing the Master Chef apron. She captioned the post as:

"I can’t believe this is actually happening! @masterchefuk is one of my all time favourite shows, I’ve watched every series so to be a contestant is a dream come true!"

As per the latest updates, Melanie is going strong in the competition. Lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio, and comedians Paul Chuckle and Kae Kurd have already exited the show. Some of the remaining contestants include actor Adam Pearson, boxer Chris Eubank, presenter Kirsty Gallacher, actor Cliff Parisi, drag performer Kitty Scott Claus, and musician Danny Jones.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta