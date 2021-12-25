"Of course she's accepted": GorgC has a revelation about MasterChef's selection process

Twitch streamer Janne “GorgC” Stefanovski recently claimed to have a revelation about popular cooking reality TV show MasterChef during a recent livestream.

The Dota 2 streamer was watching MasterChef US Season 4 which came out back in 2013. GorgC was looking over a contestant’s selection video when he claimed to have exposed an artificial element about the show.

The streamer alleged that the selected contestants probably knew about their selection beforehand. GorgC concluded this based on the cameras and the overall attention that the contestant was receiving.

Gorgc @Gorgc the long awaited sleep schedule fixer twitch.tv/gorgc the long awaited sleep schedule fixer twitch.tv/gorgc

GorgC claims MasterChef’s selection process might be more artificial than people believe

The MasterChef US series premiered on Fox back in May 2013. The series was one of the many country-wise spinoffs that the original UK-based MasterChef has received since it came out in July 1990. The reality cooking series pits a range of amateur cooks against each other for a cash prize and the coveted MasterChef trophy.

However, GorgC was of the opinion that at least some aspects of the show are artificial. The streamer was looking at a contestant’s selection process, when the contestant was handed over an envelope containing her results. However, the streamer claimed that the contestant already knew the result:

“I just wanna give a take here guys. Think about it, they are in your home right? They are literally in your home. They come to your home, professional cameramen with a $200k camera, and they put that in your face when you are gonna open the envelope."

Needless to say, GorgC makes a lot of sense with his argument. He questioned the contestant’s apparent surprise at being selected. The streamer also claimed that it would be funny if they did the same process for contestants who were not selected:

“What if they did that just to say, yeah you suck, I am sorry you are not coming. Of course she is accepted, the camera is literally in her face. She knows what the result is gonna be. Why would she be surprised you know? I mean I hope it will be kinda funny when they film people, when they say no.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the recent Christmas special stream during which he watched MasterChef, GorgC is a Dota 2 streamer with 533k followers on Twitch. He also boasts of more than 5.2k subscribers and plays a variety of other games such as For Honor, PUBG, and Fortnite.

Edited by R. Elahi