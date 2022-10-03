The Real Love Boat Australia 2022 (season 1): Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Network 10's The Real Love Boat is all set to premiere within a few days. The new reality dating series will feature a whole new bunch of singletons coming onboard a luxury cruise to find the love of their life.

The show is inspired by the original series The Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1987, the only difference being that the new series is unscripted.

Throughout its journey, the cruise will stop at various enticing global destinations. While it could be the vacation of one's dreams, it will not be easy for the participants. In order to find love, they will have to go on dates and take part in a number of tasks and challenges to check their compatibility and chemistry.

Like any other dating show, The Real Love Boat will showcase new singletons arriving during various timelines throughout their journey. In order to continue on the show, cast members will have to couple up or else they will face elimination and walk out. The couple standing strong till the end will have a chance to win a massive cash prize.

The Real Love Boat (Australia) will be hosted by Darren McMullen, along with Hannah Ferrier being the Cruise director and Daniel Doody as the Head of Entertainment. The Captain of the ship is Paolo Arrigo, who served as the captain on the US version of the reality show.

Read on to learn more about the cast members and where to find them on social media.

Here's where to follow the cast of The Real Love Boat (Australia) on Instagram:

The cast members arriving on The Real Love Boat for their chance to find true love hail from all over Australia with different professions.

1) Tyler Grayling

Age:23

Home: New South Wales

Instagram ID: @tylergrayling

2) Sari-Ella Thaiday

Age:24

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @sarithaiday

3) Sally Victoria

Age: 31

Home: Western Australia

Instagram ID: @sally_victoria_

4) Naomi Tibbles

Age: 28

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @naomitibbles

5) Mikaila Norman

Age: 23

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @mikaila_norman

6) Moana Nui

Age: 26

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @miss.moana.nui

7) Katie Langford

Age: 25

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @katestagram._

8) Courtney

Age: 25

Home: Victoria

Instagram ID: @cjjustiin

9) Chelsea Skye Murray

Age: 28

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @chelsea_skye.murray

10) Benjamin Milne

Age: 39

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @benjamin_milne

11) Chris Santos

Age: 29

Home: Australian Capital Territory

Instagram ID: @chrisantos31

12) Dalton Ford

Age: 27

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @dalton.ford

13) Dan

Age: 25

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @dangoodburn

14) Jesse Anderson

Age: 23

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @jesse.andersonn

15) Harley Anderson

Age: 23

Home: Queensland

Instagram ID: @harleyandersonfitness

16) Jack Kane

Age: 34

Home: New South Wales

Instagram ID: @jack_it_potatoe

17) Jay Bonnell

Age: 30

Home: New South Wales

Instagram ID: @jaywbonnell

18) Joshua Hack

Age: 28

Home: New South Wales

Instagram ID: @mrjoshuahack

19) Keanu Moore

Age: 26

Home: New South Wales

Instagram ID: @keanumoore

20) Paddy Hues

Age: 27

Home: New South Wales

Instagram ID: @paddyhues

21) Paul Antoine

Age: 28

Home: Western Australia

Instagram ID: @paul___antoine

The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, October 5, only on Network 10 Channel 10 and 10 Play. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

