The Real Love Boat Australia 2022 (season 1): Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Network 10's The Real Love Boat is all set to premiere within a few days. The new reality dating series will feature a whole new bunch of singletons coming onboard a luxury cruise to find the love of their life.
The show is inspired by the original series The Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1987, the only difference being that the new series is unscripted.
Throughout its journey, the cruise will stop at various enticing global destinations. While it could be the vacation of one's dreams, it will not be easy for the participants. In order to find love, they will have to go on dates and take part in a number of tasks and challenges to check their compatibility and chemistry.
Like any other dating show, The Real Love Boat will showcase new singletons arriving during various timelines throughout their journey. In order to continue on the show, cast members will have to couple up or else they will face elimination and walk out. The couple standing strong till the end will have a chance to win a massive cash prize.
The Real Love Boat (Australia) will be hosted by Darren McMullen, along with Hannah Ferrier being the Cruise director and Daniel Doody as the Head of Entertainment. The Captain of the ship is Paolo Arrigo, who served as the captain on the US version of the reality show.
Read on to learn more about the cast members and where to find them on social media.
Here's where to follow the cast of The Real Love Boat (Australia) on Instagram:
The cast members arriving on The Real Love Boat for their chance to find true love hail from all over Australia with different professions. Here's where you can find them on Instagram.
1) Tyler Grayling
Age:23
Home: New South Wales
Instagram ID: @tylergrayling
2) Sari-Ella Thaiday
Age:24
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @sarithaiday
3) Sally Victoria
Age: 31
Home: Western Australia
Instagram ID: @sally_victoria_
4) Naomi Tibbles
Age: 28
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @naomitibbles
5) Mikaila Norman
Age: 23
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @mikaila_norman
6) Moana Nui
Age: 26
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @miss.moana.nui
7) Katie Langford
Age: 25
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @katestagram._
8) Courtney
Age: 25
Home: Victoria
Instagram ID: @cjjustiin
9) Chelsea Skye Murray
Age: 28
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @chelsea_skye.murray
10) Benjamin Milne
Age: 39
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @benjamin_milne
11) Chris Santos
Age: 29
Home: Australian Capital Territory
Instagram ID: @chrisantos31
12) Dalton Ford
Age: 27
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @dalton.ford
13) Dan
Age: 25
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @dangoodburn
14) Jesse Anderson
Age: 23
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @jesse.andersonn
15) Harley Anderson
Age: 23
Home: Queensland
Instagram ID: @harleyandersonfitness
16) Jack Kane
Age: 34
Home: New South Wales
Instagram ID: @jack_it_potatoe
17) Jay Bonnell
Age: 30
Home: New South Wales
Instagram ID: @jaywbonnell
18) Joshua Hack
Age: 28
Home: New South Wales
Instagram ID: @mrjoshuahack
19) Keanu Moore
Age: 26
Home: New South Wales
Instagram ID: @keanumoore
20) Paddy Hues
Age: 27
Home: New South Wales
Instagram ID: @paddyhues
21) Paul Antoine
Age: 28
Home: Western Australia
Instagram ID: @paul___antoine
The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, October 5, only on Network 10 Channel 10 and 10 Play. Readers can check your local listings for more information.