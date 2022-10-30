Naruto: Does Sakura have a Kekkei Genkai?

The Naruto series is one of the most well-known in the anime community, as it is one of the ‘Big Three’ shonen series alongside Bleach and One Piece.

While Naruto and Sasuke are unequivocally popular among fans, Sakura holds a controversial position, despite being undoubtedly powerful in her own right.

A number of theories exist regarding Sakura's abilities, especially her Strength of a Hundred Seal, which some fans consider to be her Kekkei Genkai. This article attempts to clear up the confusion regarding Sakura’s strongest jutsu in Naruto and explains the true nature of her ability.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Why Sakura’s Strength of a Hundred Seal in Naruto is not a Kekkei Genkai

Kakashi explains Kekkei Genkai (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

In the Naruto series, a Kekkei Genkai is defined as an abnormality in a shinobi’s DNA. This grants them a unique ability which cannot be copied or replicated by those who do not possess the same Kekkei Genkai. Literally meaning “Bloodline Limit,” a Kekkei Genkai is often unique to a clan and is inherited by multiple clan members.

The Uchiha clan’s Sharingan is a notable example, and has appeared in a majority of Uchiha clan members throughout the ages. They include Madara and his brother Izuna, and later on in Obito, Shisui, Itachi and of course, Sasuke Uchiha. However, a Kekkei Genkai isn’t always inherited by clan members.

Hashirama Senju’s Wood Release is a Kekkei Genkai no one else in the Senju clan inherited, including his granddaughter, Tsunade. Canonically, the Haruno clan does not possess a Kekkei Genkai, ruling out any possibility of Sakura having such a genetic ability.

Sakura’s Strength of a Hundred Seal surpasses Kekkei Genkai

Many fans of the Naruto franchise believe that Strength of a Hundred Seals is a Kekkei Genkai which Sakura inherited from her mentor, Tsunade. However, such an inheritance is impossible, since Tsunade and Sakura are not genetically related to each other.

Strength of a Hundred Seals is a complicated jutsu that requires immense skill and precise chakra control. Sakura had an innate affinity for both these and was able to perfect under Tsunade’s guidance.

The technique required her to store chakra for years to form a seal on her forehead, eventually allowing her to perform jutsu without wasting any extra chakra. This was a feat not even Tsunade’s aide, Shizune, was able to master, making Tsunade and Sakura the only people capable of performing this technique in the Naruto series.

Danzo's multiple Sharingan (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

In the Naruto series, Kekkei Genkai can be artificially replicated using the DNA of a person who already possesses the technique. This was shown in the case of Hashirama’s Wood Release, which was replicated in Yamato by making him a genetic clone of the First Hokage.

Kekkei Genkai like the Byakugan or Sharingan could also be used by outsiders like Kakashi and Danzo, by transplanting an awakened Sharingan eye. Outsiders require significantly more chakra to use the Kekkei Genkai and are unable to switch off the ability which Uchiha clan members are capable of.

Strength of a Hundred Seals, unlike Kekkei Genkai, cannot be passed on or artificially induced using DNA. While Sakura was able to temporarily grant Obito the healing benefits of the technique, the source of power remained with her, making it both unique and powerful.

The strength of a Kekkei Genkai also varies between shinobi clans, with certain clans possessing abilities much more powerful techniques compared to others. Strength of a Hundred Seals depends solely on the shinobi’s individual skill and affinity, taking away the factors of the clan hierarchy.

Final thoughts

Sakura heals Obito (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The Kekkei Genkai of the Naruto series is often regarded as a powerful tool in a shinobi’s arsenal, but contrary to popular opinion, it is also highly overrated. Sakura’s Strength of a Hundred Seals in comparison is an underrated ability, despite being an extremely powerful and versatile technique.

Despite being the tritagonist of the series, Sakura is more than often overshadowed by Naruto and Sasuke, especially after they are granted additional abilities by the Sage of Six Paths. However, Sakura’s Strength of a Hundred Seals, coupled with her ability to summon the slug Katsuyu, makes her an important character in the series, even without the possession of a powerful Kekkei Genkai.

