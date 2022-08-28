Boruto releases special drawing for Summer Festival 2022

The Summer Festival has arrived in Konoha, and to celebrate, Boruto has released a beautiful art piece to commemorate such an occasion. The illustration was released a few hours ago to the delight of fans.

Besides the stunning visuals and incredible aesthetics, the art piece also contains many hidden details that can be easy to miss the first time you see it. Continue reading to learn more about these details and how fans have been reacting to the illustration.

Boruto fans love the new special illustration released for 2022’s Summer Festival

Naruto and Boruto are franchises known for releasing special illustrations to commemorate Japanese festivities. This year has been no exception, with the release of an amazing and beautiful image to celebrate this year's summer festivities.

The image features Boruto’s teammates and friends, all dressed up in traditional Japanese kimonos and yukatas. Some characters are harder to spot than others, but most of the main characters of the new generation are present in the picture.

Inojin can be seen drawing colorful fishes for his friends to try and catch, mimicking the traditional Japanese game that is played during these festivities. Kawaki and Himawari play together, while Sarada watches from over Kawaki’s shoulder.

Shikadai and Chocho are both enjoying a few snacks while they watch their friends playing and having fun. Team 10 is also present in the background, working hard in a food stand, while Denki runs to bring food to his friends.

However, the main focus of the image lies in Mitsuki and Boruto. The latter is seen ordering food from a stand where we can see Log and Orochimaru working together. Meanwhile, Mitsuki is looking directly at the viewer as if he was inviting us to join the celebration.

Fans on Twitter are finding many hidden details

As stated before, the Summer Festival special illustration contains many hidden details and symbolism that fans are slowly pointing out on Twitter. For many fans, the best surprise the image has for them concerns two distinctive characters that can be spotted in the background.

It may be difficult to recognize them at first, but that particular red hair cannot belong to anyone other than Karin. Besides her, we can see a man that looks very similar to Suigetsu, one of her best friends who fans have been shipped with Karin for years. While it is not official, many fans believe this is confirmation of the two characters being a couple, as they look seemingly on a date.

On Orochimaru’s stand, we can see the head of Captain Yamato peeking out from the roof. He has been tasked with keeping track of Orochimaru in Boruto, so it makes sense for him to be present on their stand. Nonetheless, it is still hilarious to watch a former Anbu acting in such a goofy manner.

Many fans have also commented on how the fishes created by Inojin are colored like that on purpose. Most of the children from Boruto’s new generation have two particular fishes swimming around them.

Boruto and Himawari’s are bright gold and purple, the color schemes of their parents. Sarada’s are pink and blue, exactly like how her parents normally dress. Shikadai’s are green and yellow, colors associated with Shikamaru and Temari.

For fans, this is a beautiful tribute to the older generation of characters that many of them grew up with.

Final thoughts

The new generation Shinobi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the image is fairly simple, Boruto fans are extremely happy with the gift the people behind the series gave them for this year’s summer festival. The image was filled with details and tributes to beloved characters who could not make an appearance on it.

Besides that, the image also served to expand a little bit further on the series' lore. Kawaki is no longer afraid of fish, Karin and Suigetsu are most likely dating, and Orochimaru is slowly becoming a member of Konoha’s community once again.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar