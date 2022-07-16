10 best non-canon ships in the Naruto world, according to fans

With so many great and interesting characters, it is no surprise that Naruto fans always find two individuals inside the cast who they think would be perfect for each other. While many couples on the show were supported by fans, there are some individuals they never got to see get together.

These couples have thousands of fans wanting them to become a part of Naruto’s canon. Unfortunately, it is very unlikely that they will ever be able to see these duos on the screen. The list below will go through the 10 most popular fan-made couples.

Disclaimer: This list will talk about the most-voted couples on Ranker. The couples mentioned in the article were all selected by fans on the website.

Naruto fans hope they see these 10 non-canon couples become a reality

1) Yahiko and Konan

There is a lot of evidence that supports the idea of Konan and Yahiko being in love with each other. Konan was one of Yahiko’s closest friends, as well as his confidant and partner in crime. There were several moments in the series where they expressed feelings for one another.

When Konan received a love letter from another member of the original Akatsuki, Yahiko became jealous, something Nagato was quick to notice. Tragically, Yahiko was killed by Hanzo’s men before he had the chance to let Konan know how he felt, so fans were never able to see them as a real couple.

2) Izumo and Kotetsu

Izumo and Kotetsu should have been made offical (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisa, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

A good partner is someone who is always by their significant other's side no matter what happens. Izumo and Kotetsu fit this concept perfectly, considering fans rarely ever see one without the other. Many fans claim that this couple must be canon, something that is not as far-fetched a belief as you may think.

Izumo needs Kotetsu by his side to function properly, as seen during his only mission without his partner. Not only are they the perfect teammates, they are also best friends, willing to do anything to protect their partner.

3) Naruto and Sasuke

They even fight like lovers (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisa, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Enemies, rivals, friends, and lovers, there is no category that Naruto and Sasuke’s relationship does not fit into. During their childhoods, Naruto and Sasuke acted more like bickering brothers than anything else, but they both cared and respected each other.

After Sasuke left the village, Naruto’s only goal was to save his friend and bring him back home. His dedication and loyalty to the Uchiha was one of the most romantic gestures anyone in the series had ever made, so fans cannot help but ship them together.

4) Karin and Suigetsu

Karin and Suigetsu understand each other perfectly (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisa, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Karin was another one of the Kunoichi who fell in love with Sasuke because of his cool attitude and handsome looks. Despite this, she eventually figured out that the Uchiha was not the best person to pursue a relationship with. This prompted fans to start shipping her with a member of Taka she has the best relationship with: Suigetsu.

Karin and Suigetsu cannot be inside a room together without an argument breaking out, but they do care deeply for each other. Even when fighting, you can notice how much they enjoy being near each other, so it is only a matter of time before they realize how they feel.

5) Boruto and Sarada

Boruto and Sarada care deeply for one another (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisa, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Many fans are not too fond of the sequel to the original series that Boruto and Sarada are a part of. Even those who do not like Boruto can agree that these two members of the next generation have chemistry like no other.

Their friendship started in a similar manner to their fathers’, with them constantly arguing and getting on each other’s nerves. Over time, they started to develop mutual respect and appreciation for each other, to the point where they almost acted like a couple, even though they are not one yet.

6) Madara and Hashirama

Konoha was only possible because of Hashirama and Madara's relationship (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisa, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Star-crossed lovers are also another iconic trope when dealing with romantic relationships. Like Romeo and Juliet, Madara and Hashirama were born as members of rival clans that were involved in a bloody war for years.

Despite this conflict, they both started to care about each other as more than simple friends. In canon, this relationship became almost brother-like, but fans noticed that it could have been so much more.

Madara was the perfect match for Hashirama, seeing as he was the serious and logical half of the couple, with Hashirama acting like a fun and caring partner.

7) Rock Lee and Tenten

Team 3 has always been a topic of debate when it comes to romantic relationships inside the franchise. Nonetheless, after the tragic death of Neji, fans started to realize how cute and interesting a relationship between Lee and Tenten would be.

They are both incredibly upbeat and optimistic ninjas who have trained hard to master their particular set of skills. As a couple, not only would they help each other improve by pushing their partner to train harder, but they would also have a shoulder to lean on after the horrible tragedies that befell this team.

8) Kakashi and Iruka

While their interactions inside the franchise have been scarce, Iruka and Kakashi have proven to have a deeper connection than it may seem at first glance. They have been victims of the harsh realities that come with being a ninja. They also played pivotal roles in Naruto’s development throughout the series.

These two act like parental figures to the blonde ninja, so starting a relationship would be like giving their blonde pupil a complete family again.

9) Rock Lee and Gaara

Gaara changed a lot since he first met Lee (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisa, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

There are few things more romantic than mortal enemies who discover the deep-rooted feelings they have for each other. Gaara’s first encounter with Lee was almost fatal for the Konoha Genin, but their relationship got much better after that chaotic event.

Since then, Gaara has proven several times the respect and admiration he holds for Rock Lee. It goes without saying that Lee also has a great deal of admiration for the Kazekage. As a couple, Lee’s upbeat and excitable personality would be the perfect match for Gaara’s more calm and collected one.

10) Sakura and Ino

During most of their childhoods, Sakura and Ino were the closest of friends, protecting and encouraging each other to become better. Unfortunately for these two soulmates, Sasuke had to come between them, fracturing their blossoming relationship.

Naruto fans have always commented on the chemistry between these two beautiful and powerful Kunoichi. Sakura and Ino would complement each other perfectly, with the former keeping her partner from becoming too self-centered. Meanwhile, the latter would give Sakura a much-needed confidence boost.

