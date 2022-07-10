10 non-canon anime ships that everyone wants to see

Anime ships are a huge part of every fandom in existence and have been so for as long as anime has been a thing. There are plenty of anime characters who have amazing chemistry with each other, so it is natural for fans to want to see them act on said attraction.

Sadly, not every anime ship has the chance to shine on the screen for one or many reasons. Maybe the characters in question are not ready to become a couple, the author simply decided not to pair them, or maybe there is something else that is preventing them from being together.

In this list, we will exhibit 10 anime ships that every fan wants to see but are still not official.

Subaru & Rem and 9 other anime ships that all fans wish were true

1) Ash & Misty - Pokemon

People still remember this beautiful ship & pay tribute that Ash and Misty costumes for Halloween are still very common



Pokemon has introduced many different companions for Ash throughout his journey around the world. However, the most iconic one will always be Misty, a water-type trainer who followed Ash for a long time.

In the beginning, Misty and Ash could not be left alone for a prolonged period of time because they would immediately start fighting. But as the series progressed, Misty started to show a real connection with Ash, leading many fans to believe they would eventually become a couple.

Unfortunately for them, Ash was too focused on his goal of becoming a Pokemon master to care about anime ships.

2) Zoro & Hiyori - One Piece

Zoro and Hiyori is one of the best anime ships of One Piece (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece is not a series that deals with romantic relationships too often, given that the story is already extensive enough without introducing new subplots. But fans have been clamoring for them to become a couple after the few times that a possible relationship between Princess Hiyori and the swordsman Zoro was hinted at.

Hiyori has suffered a lot in her life, so she prefers to keep her emotions to herself. Nonetheless, whenever she is near the Strawhat warrior, she shows her caring and loving side. When Zoro was hurt after the battle against Kaido and Big Mom, Hiyori stayed by his side and took care of him until he recovered.

3) Kari & TK - Digimon

Digimon has many anime ships, but Kari and TK is still one of the most popular (Image via Shuhei Arai/Viz Media, Digimon Adventure Tri)

For many Digimon fans, the most popular anime ship in the franchise involved Tai and Sora. Unfortunately for Tai, Sora fell in love with Matt, something he had to accept and move on. After this couple was banished from the show by its writers, fans noticed a big chemistry between TK and Kari, who were old enough to fall in love in the second season.

The two Digidestined work in perfect synch with each other, a fact not too hard to believe seeing as they have been fighting by each other’s side since they were toddlers.

If that was not enough proof of how perfect they are for each other, their Digimons are literally gender swapped versions of the other, Angemon and Angewomon. At the end of Season 2, many different couples were hinted at, but there was no implication of Kari and TK ever getting together.

4) Tenten & Neji - Naruto

Naruto wronged Tenten by giving her some of the most lacking character developments in the entire franchise. Still, what they did give her, was one of the most popular anime ships that never occurred.

Neji and Tenten were perfect for each other, considering they were both hardworking individuals who wanted to become the best in their respective fields. Tenten would have still been able to balance out Neji’s serious attitude with her upbeat personality.

Many fans were full of sorrow when Neji died, but the ones that suffered the most were those whose ship was just eradicated by Obito.

5) Subaru & Rem - Re:Zero

Re: Zero's fandom had many wars over anime ships (Image via Tappei Nagatsuki, Re: Zero)

Re: Zero is a fairly recent anime that caused a massive ship war over Subaru’s love interest when it first aired. Rem’s hidden kindness and cute personality quickly gained her fans who wanted to see her enter a relationship with Subaru.

Regrettably for most of them, Subaru was still in love with the girl who stole his heart from the beginning of the series, Emilia. Rem was willing to do anything for Subaru, and even understood that he ddid not love her, but it was still a sad moment that disappointed a lot of fans.

6) Takaki & Akari - 5 Centimeters per Second

This is one of the saddest anime ships (Image via Makoto Shinkai, 5 Centimeters per Second)

Letting go of your first love is never easy, just as it is not easy to see the anime ship you rooted for throughout an entire movie fall apart. Takaki and Akari were a normal couple with their ups and downs.

They decided to break up when Akari’s parents broke the news that they would be moving far away from Takaki. Before this tragic end, they chose to see each other again one last time, but were never able to fulfill the promise.

Later, when they were both adults, they walked side by side, giving fans a little hope of them getting back together — only for them to not recognize each other and continue on with their lives.

7) Deku & Ochako - My Hero Academia

Deku and Uraraka are one of the most wholesome anime ships ever (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

My Hero Academia has many different anime ships that fans want to end up together after the fight against All For One is over. Despite this, no ship is as popular amongst the fandom as Deku and Uraraka, two best friends who clearly feel something for each other but are too busy fighting villains to acknowledge them.

For Deku, Uraraka is more than just his best friend, she is the first real person to treat him in a positive manner. On the other hand, Uraraka sees Deku as an inspiration, someone who pushes her to be better by just being her friend.

They are clearly made for each other, so we can only hope we will be able to see at least this anime ship get together when the series is over.

8) Kousei & Kaori - Your Lie in April

Kosei was able to play the piano again thanks to Kaori (Image via Naoshi Arakawa; Your Lie in April)

Your Lie in April tells the story of Kousei Arima, a prodigal piano player who became traumatized by the death of his mother. Before this tragic event, he inspired a little girl named Kaori to start playing the violin.

Sometime after entering high school, Kaori was diagnosed with a terminal illness, so she decided to start living her life to the fullest and meet her idol. Arima and Kaori are the definition of soulmates, in view of the charming friendship they had.

However, they were never able to become a couple since Kaori fell victim to her disease, leaving Arima and one of the most tragic anime ships behind.

9) Jintan & Menma - Anohana

Jintan and Menma wanted to marry each other in the future (Image via Mari Oakada, Anohana)

The regret of thinking you are the reason for your best friend and first love is something that can destroy your entire life, as exemplified by Jintan. When Menma’s ghost came back to his life, he got the chance to correct his past mistakes and was finally able to confess his feelings to his friend.

Menma was ecstatic to hear this, after all, she was in love with Jintan since when they were still kids. Appallingly, Menma had to go back to the afterlife in order to be reborn like she wished for a long time, but not before leaving Jintan a final love message that he would treasure forever.

10) Atem & Kaiba - Yu-Gi-Oh

Yu-gi-oh is a series that rarely ever indulges into its characters' love lives, but that does not mean fans do not notice the explosive chemistry that is present in some anime ships. Such is the case of the pharaoh Atem and the youngest CEO of Kaiba Corp., Seto Kaiba.

They are the fiercest of rivals and drive each other to give the best they have in each game. For Kaiba, Atem is not only a rival, but also a goal to surpass, something that propelled him to create a dimensional portal to see him one last time.

If traveling to another dimension to have a last duel against someone does not spell love, nothing will.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion.

