Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero flips the script as Vegeta finally beats Goku

Dragon Ball Super has focused a lot on Goku and Vegeta’s rivalry. Vegeta’s desire to surpass his fellow Saiyan has been one of his main motivations since his first appearance all the way back in Dragon Ball Z.

But it seems that after many years and countless training sessions together, Vegeta will finally be able to say that he has surpassed his rival. Some new spoilers from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero just came out, and it appears the post-credit scene finally answers this long-asked question.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and most of the series' seasons.

Vegeta finally surpasses Goku after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

A quick recap of the relationship between the Saiyans

ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕋𝔸𝕐𝕘𝕚𝕠𝕦𝕤 @BlvckBulmaa New image of Goku and Vegeta training in DBS: Super Hero New image of Goku and Vegeta training in DBS: Super Hero https://t.co/AIHswCUD6J

Vegeta is the last prince of the Saiyans and was able to avoid his planet’s destruction at the hands of Frieza when he was just a child by being off-planet. Goku used to be just a low-class baby when his parents sent him away just before his home was destroyed.

Both of them were able to survive and become stronger with the years until they finally met and clashed during the Saiyan’s invasion of Earth. Vegeta was the stronger of the two, and he was only defeated thanks to the help of Goku’s friends. But this defeat left a mark on him.

💥𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲💥 || Super Hero Spoilers 💫|| @BattleObsessed I find it funny how when Goku was fighting in martial arts tournaments Vegeta at that same time was conquering planets



When you think about it, Vegeta and Goku being duos now is kind of insane it shows how far Gokus come, would never guess sum like this back in the day I find it funny how when Goku was fighting in martial arts tournaments Vegeta at that same time was conquering planetsWhen you think about it, Vegeta and Goku being duos now is kind of insane it shows how far Gokus come, would never guess sum like this back in the day https://t.co/CKrp2wAbaC

After that, Vegeta would not see Goku until he arrived on planet Namek, having surpassed Vegeta’s power by a long margin. Since then, both Saiyans have been trying to one-up each other. Unfortunately, Vegeta has been one step behind most of the time.

Right now, in Dragon Ball Super’s manga, both Saiyans appear to be on an equal level, but it is still too early to say which of them is stronger. Ultra-Ego and Ultra Instinct both come from Godly beings, and Goku and Vegeta have yet to face each other while in those forms.

Is Vegeta stronger?

A few hours ago, some spoilers from the new movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero were leaked on the internet. A lot of them talk about the plot of the movie and Gohan and Piccolo’s roles as the protagonists. But there were a few that caught fans’ attention immediately.

Goku and Vegeta will be training on Beerus’ planet during this movie, not involving themselves in the main plot. One scene, in particular, focuses on a sparring match the Saiyans will be having in the span of the movie.

This match will bring something unexpected. Vegeta will be the ultimate winner of the match, having surpassed his old-time rival. Their fight will occur with both of them in base form, so no one really knows which of their previously-mentioned transformations is stronger.

Fan reactions on Twitter

It goes without saying that Vegeta’s fans are beyond happy with this result. After years of trying to surpass his oldest friend and rival, Vegeta was finally able to do so. But not all of the fans had the same reaction.

Wactory @Wactory_w_en_YT @DBSChronicles In base obviusly, other way UI vs UE Goku win @DBSChronicles In base obviusly, other way UI vs UE Goku win

Many fans have complained about the fact that this victory was achieved during a battle in their base form. If they can’t fight using their maximum power, it is difficult to establish any of them as the strongest warrior.

Son Chi-Chi 🇺🇦 @ChiChi_Verse



Which if they're going to say that, that means they just retconned the end of z



Since that still takes place one or two years later and Vegeta still hasn't defeated Goku. @DBSChronicles Apparently in base, lolWhich if they're going to say that, that means they just retconned the end of zSince that still takes place one or two years later and Vegeta still hasn't defeated Goku. @DBSChronicles Apparently in base, lolWhich if they're going to say that, that means they just retconned the end of zSince that still takes place one or two years later and Vegeta still hasn't defeated Goku. https://t.co/Vi6rYBDNnh

Others have been pointing out the plot hole this fight creates in the series. At the end of the Dragon Ball Z manga, Vegeta was seen complaining that he would one day defeat Goku. But he has apparently already achieved that goal, making fans question if Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is canon or not.

Other minor spoilers

There are some other major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that are available in other articles on the site, but some of the minor ones are as follows:

Dr Hedo is Gero’s grandson, 21's name is revealed, and he ends up working in capsule corp.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



She appears just for a quick cameo in a flashback.

And yes, Gero had two sons: Gebo (#16) and Hedo's Father.

But, Hedo's father's name isn't mentioned in the movie.



#SuperHeroSpoilers "Vomi" is Android 21's real name.She appears just for a quick cameo in a flashback.And yes, Gero had two sons: Gebo (#16) and Hedo's Father.But, Hedo's father's name isn't mentioned in the movie. "Vomi" is Android 21's real name.She appears just for a quick cameo in a flashback.And yes, Gero had two sons: Gebo (#16) and Hedo's Father.But, Hedo's father's name isn't mentioned in the movie.#SuperHeroSpoilers https://t.co/4EQJ4bTkfi

Dr. Hedo, who will work for the Red Ribbon Army, is none other than Dr. Gero’s grandson. His father is never mentioned, but his relationship with the old doctor is. And the name of Android 21's former human form was revealed as well, Vomi, the late wife of Dr. Gero.

And apparently, after realizing his mistake, Dr. Hedo will get work in Capsule Corp. This means fans could see more Androids fighting on the side of good during the next arcs of Dragon Ball Super.

Pan will learn to fly

Pan will not be able to fly during most of the movie. Fans will see her as a capable fighter who is amazingly strong despite her young age. But her ki control seems to be lacking, meaning she will not be able to fly.

But during the climax of the movie, Pan will attempt to escape a big explosion, managing to fly away at the last moment. Fans have already seen Pan fly as just a baby during Dragon Ball Super, but now, she will be able to do it at will.

Magenta and Carmine’s fates

Magenta will not be able to survive in this film. It appears that Dr. Hedo’s spy insect, Hachimaru, will kill him in an attempt to stop Magenta from releasing the ultimate weapon. It will, unfortunately, be too late.

Carmine is not seen again after he is knocked down by Pan at some point in the film. Fans will not know what the future holds for him.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



Who knows, next time it could actually be Raditz who gets revived! 🤣



#SuperHeroSpoilers So, he survives.Who knows, next time it could actually be Raditz who gets revived! 🤣 So, he survives.Who knows, next time it could actually be Raditz who gets revived! 🤣#SuperHeroSpoilers https://t.co/cUpxRhiCd8

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far